I've just been to Kyiv. Our PM should have been there by now too

In an exclusive interview with Channel 4 News former Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Kasyanov claims Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is a "bluff" and predicts the collapse...

Patrick Gamble is chief executive of Perpetual Guardian. His partner Anastasiya Gutorova is an Auckland lawyer and Ukrainian national.

OPINION: I’ve just spent a week in Kyiv visiting family. My partner’s brother was called up for service on the third day of the war and is unable to leave the country.

We had not seen him and his family for three years due to Covid, so we took the long, slow train from Warsaw. It was full of young women, most visiting husbands, boyfriends, brothers, fathers serving in the war.

At first glance, Kyiv is remarkably normal. There are anti-tank obstacles (known as Czech hedgehogs) everywhere, but they’re rolled off to the sides of the roads. There are more flags than I remember but fewer than I expected.

I made my first mistake when I asked why my partner’s nephew’s school only had one year in class and the others were learning remotely. “Oh, do you still have Covid restrictions?” I asked. With a look of both pity and incredulity at my obvious stupidity, I was told: “No, it’s because the bomb shelter is only big enough for one year of students plus teachers …”

Supplied Perpetual Guardian chief executive Patrick Gamble and partner Anastasiya (Ana) Gutorova, an Auckland lawyer, in Kyiv.

READ MORE:

* Would Russia really use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine war?

* Elon Musk enrages Ukraine by proposing divisive Russia peace plan

* Ukraine snatches back some territory Russia is trying to annex



The timing of our visit was interesting. The previous month had seen a series of significant Ukrainian victories on the battlefield and a series of ever more extreme reactions from Russia, culminating in the “partial mobilisation” of at least 300,000 and possibly a million men, and the ensuing protests (not at the war crimes their army is committing, mind you, just at conscription).

These few weeks have emphatically answered a question most people have feared to ask since the initial success of the Ukrainian resistance: can the Ukrainians do as well in offence as they did in defence, because that is what will be required to liberate their people.

In response, Kyiv is in a surprisingly buoyant mood, with a dogged determination underpinning every conversation. There’s an 11pm curfew, but the bars and restaurants are pumping till 10. Air-raid alarms still go off most days, but no-one stops what they’re doing.

Supplied Ana Gutorova in front of a ruined apartment building in Bucha.

People are happy to share their stories of survival under shelling, or their desperate escapes, and the impossible choices they had to make, but they are far keener to discuss the latest developments on the front, news regarding the botched Russian conscription, or the latest expression of foreign support and what it might mean for the war effort. These are people stoically focused on moving forward and winning, not on what they’ve suffered. It was staggering how determined the city felt.

The Ukrainians I spoke to are proud of their success. As retired Australian general Mick Ryan​ described it, between the army, the diplomatic corps and the online counter-propaganda presence, Ukraine is now an “institution without peer in the art and science of 21st-century warfare”. The Ukrainians are absolutely certain they will win, provided they continue to receive the right military equipment. Not one person mentioned the possibility of losing.

Humbling the Russian military is no mean feat, of course. It has come at enormous cost, a great deal of it borne by the civilians tortured, mutilated, and murdered in towns like Bucha​, Irpin​ and Izyum​. But it’s also true to say none of it would be possible had most of the West not united against Russia’s attempts to wipe Ukraine and its culture off the map.

True, the war is being won by Ukrainians, but they are doing so with American tanks, British anti-tank weapons and Australian armoured vehicles (to name a scant few of the contributions from those countries alone). The cost is also being borne by much of the world refusing to buy Russian gas, something hurting all of us, economically at least.

Supplied Ana Gutorova at a temporary memorial in Bucha.

The Ukrainians I spoke to would hear no talk of “conceding land for peace”. They say that is abandoning their people to death and destruction. They reminded me of previous Russian genocides against Ukraine, like Holodomor​ (Stalin’s deliberate starvation campaign in the 1930s, which killed at least 4 million and possibly 8m people), and the most recent atrocities in Bucha.

They say that, when Putin talks of there being no such thing as Ukrainian people, culture, country, he will implement that genocidal vision over every territory he takes. The Ukrainians I spoke to would rather continue to fight than abandon their countrymen and women to that fate. They believe they are fighting for their existence, but also for the idea that democracy and self-determination matter. They are fighting for the global security order which, however imperfect, holds as a central tenet that one country cannot simply invade and acquire another and subjugate its people.

In that way, every one of the Ukrainians is fighting for us here in New Zealand too. As a nation, we like to believe it could never happen to us, that no rational state would ever invade us, but that is unfortunately the point: people and states aren’t always rational.

Supplied Burial sites of massacre victims in Irpin, Ukraine

As Ukraine’s ambassador recently pointed out, New Zealand is a small country isolated at the bottom of the Pacific with significant quantities of potable water and farmable land (two resources of ever-increasing value in our changing world). Yet we have virtually no defensive military capability and few military alliances to speak of any more. We are proudly independent but also alone, and we rely entirely on the global order for our security.

We tell ourselves no-one would be that silly, and surely “someone’” would stand up for us if they were. But really we just don’t like to imagine it, and certainly don’t like to talk about it. The invasion of Ukraine should be a reminder that people and states don’t always act in a way we would see as rational and, should we ever be the target of an irrational actor’s ire, we will rely desperately on our friends to help us.

To protect our own future interests, not to mention it being simply the right thing to do, we should be doing everything we can to support Ukraine and the global response right now. That is the surest way to ensure the global security order we rely on prevails.

Supplied Signs in Kyiv asking the world for help

Unfortunately, if we’re honest with ourselves, we know New Zealand has not been doing its best on that front to date. Beyond some stern words of condemnation, a relatively small financial contribution and the time of some of our NZDF personnel to train Ukrainians in the UK (a welcome contribution, but from soldiers we were paying anyway), we’ve sat back and let others do the heavy lifting.

There was talk initially that this course of action was taken to keep one of our significant trading partners happy. If so, it appears to have been to the consternation of most of our others.

Every Ukrainian sticks to a single message – give us the tools and we will get the job done. We should be sending whatever equipment we have, now, particularly our LAVs (the Ukrainians requested them and we should trust their judgment that their combat contribution outweighs concerns about spare parts).

As the prime minister said, the LAVs are nearing their best-before date and need replacing anyway. They would be only a gesture in the greater effort (Australia alone is proposing sending equipment for an entire mechanised brigade), but gestures are important in a situation like this. We should also be expanding our sanctions package, which continues to have significant gaps.

Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meeting her Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, in New York last month. She has been invited to visit Ukraine, but has so far declined.

However, by far and away the biggest contribution New Zealand can and should make is to send our prime minister to Kyiv, Bucha and Irpin. Whatever criticisms she may face domestically, Jacinda Ardern knows how to draw international attention to an issue, and it is international attention that Ukraine desperately needs right now.

The war is entering a difficult stage. It’s been eight months and people pay attention for only so long. The coming winter is an opportunity for the West to surge its support to Ukraine, and Ardern could highlight the need like few other politicians globally.

She could help amplify Ukrainian messaging on the world stage. She could stand shoulder to shoulder beside President Volodymyr​ Zelenskyy​, reminding people just how bad things are, how hard the fight they’re facing, and what support they need. Critically, she could remind people, both here and overseas, why supporting Ukraine now is in the entire democratic world’s own best interests long-term. That is something both she and we could be proud to have contributed.

For the record, Ardern was formally invited in June, but declined.

Supplied Destroyed tanks in front of a church in Kyiv.

I realise Ukraine is a long way away. But defending our country, our values and our way of life does not end at our border. Europe is decorated with memorials to New Zealanders who sacrificed their lives for our collective freedom the last time tyrants marched across Europe.

We all know those stories, but what is sometimes forgotten when we celebrate Anzac Day and remember Crete is the enormous contribution those sacrifices made to the unprecedented era of peace New Zealand and most of the world has enjoyed for the subsequent 75 years. That “Long Peace”, the one we’ve all come to think of as normal, should be cherished and fought for.

It has lifted billions of people from poverty. It has given us developments in medicine, science, and technology our parents could only dream of. Whatever shortcomings our societies may still have, this is the most prosperous, fairest, healthiest and well-fed society in human history.

The sacrifices we made last century to preserve liberty a world away still pay dividends today. In the same spirit, we should be doing absolutely everything we can to ensure liberty prevails in Ukraine this year.