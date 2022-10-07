So you're a new councillor - what happens now?

Warwick Lampp explains how the system actually works, and why it exists in the form it currently does, amid questions about whether more standardisation should take place.

Steve Maharey is a director. He was formerly an academic, a local and central government politician and a university vice-chancellor.

OPINION: On Saturday, throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, the results of local elections will be announced. New councils will be formed. Old hands will return, determined to do better, while new councillors will arrive ready to “make a difference”. Let’s hope these ambitions are realised.

Local government is less glamorous than central government, but it is a crucial part of our democracy. Councillors deal with many of the concerns that make our lives work.

Unfortunately, there are too many instances where local government itself is not working. In some cases, it is dysfunctional. We don’t notice this when all is going well, but we pay attention when things go wrong.

Time and again, it is not the aspirations of councillors that cause their councils to underperform or, in the worst cases, to fail. It is the way they go about their business. If councils are to make a positive difference, the people involved need more than good intentions. They also need to know how to function.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF it is not the aspirations of councillors that cause their councils to underperform or, in the worst cases, to fail, writes Steve Maharey. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* ‘Not too late’ to turn around low Māori voting turnout

* Lorde 'told off' after breaking electoral rule

* Auckland election: The best and worst week for local democracy



Soon after the election dust settles, spending time on how the council will operate is vital to future success.

Anyone who stands for election will have in mind issues they want to address. The challenge is to mould these issues into an agenda of work that everyone on the council can get behind.

Councillors, including the mayor, are equal; they each have one vote when deciding on an issue, so it is essential they agree on how progress will be made.

There are two possible ways forward. Ideally, councillors will form into a high-performing team that works in an open and trusting way with each other and with the officials who serve them. If this is not possible, then it is important to establish a working majority to ensure that, after appropriate debate, decisions can be made and implemented.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Ideally, councillors will form into a high-performing team that works in an open and trusting way with each other and with the officials who serve them, writes Maharey. (File photo)

Councillors need to remember that politicians are not managers. They are the bridge between the community and the council. They set the direction of the council and monitor its progress.

In practice, this means councillors should be more externally focused than internally focused. The community needs to be kept informed and supportive of the council’s programme of work.

It is the officials – the staff of the council – that manage and implement the programme. Establishing an appropriate relationship between governors (politicians) and officials from the outset underpins success.

Achieving this relationship means using the structures of council efficiently and effectively. Meetings of the full council and sub-committees are the tools by which local government work is done. Trying to conduct business outside these structures is a recipe for mistrust, the formation of opposing teams and poorly supported decisions.

Purposeful agendas, well-written council papers, competent chairing, robust discussion, clear decisions, accurate minutes, accountability – these things may sound bureaucratic but, in a democratically accountable organisation, they are the road to success.

If councillors work through the structures, they will see that they need to have an interest in everything the council does. Allocating portfolios is not a good idea. Councillors are not ministers. They do not have a warrant, a budget or staff. Rather, they operate as a team (or a majority), setting the agenda for council staff.

Acting in this way is central to establishing the right relationship with officials. Councillors have one employee – the chief executive. Understanding this means also understanding that councillors are not managers.

If they can provide an environment where great people are enabled to do great things, they will have done their job well. If managers can, in turn, do great things, they will have done theirs.

It is always important to remember that an elected person does not necessarily come with the skills and knowledge they will need. Appropriate support relevant to the role is essential.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Former local body councillor Steve Maharey says councillors are not managers. They need to provide an environment in which great people are enabled to do great things.

Part of the support should focus on how to behave. Modern councils are increasingly diverse – which is a good thing, but it also means that people come with different backgrounds, expectations and experiences. Ground rules for acceptable behaviour must be made clear at the outset.

Some of these rules will derive from legislation (e.g. conflicts of interest) and others will come from discussion between councillors. Central to these discussions should be the word respect – for each other and for officials.

None of this guarantees plain sailing. Politics is, and should be, a robust area where communities work out why, what and how they want to build their future. Arguments, sometimes bitter, are bound to occur. But if time is taken to ensure everyone understands their role and how they intend to act to get the best results, the tough times can be handled.

It is when all of this is ignored that trouble emerges.