Ardern's Government on notice after local election results

Phil Mauger talks about his mayoralty win from his home in Avonhead, Christchurch.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 15 years.

OPINION: Across New Zealand, the local body elections have delivered a thumping repudiation of the Government’s centralisation agenda.

Whether it be the embattled Three Waters reforms or the backlash to cookie-cutter housing intensification planning rules being foisted on councils, localisation has been the biggest election winner.

With an overall swing to the right, Prime Minister Ardern cannot afford to ignore the clear warning shots that have been fired about Labour’s re-election prospects.

In Christchurch, Phil Mauger would dearly have loved the sort of landslide victory that Auckland’s Wayne Brown spectacularly pulled off.

Mauger’s victory was certainly considerably tighter than the 1News Kantar Poll had foreshadowed four weeks ago.

But as much as I didn’t feel David Meates had made a sufficient impact in the campaign to overhaul Mauger’s status as the presumptive favourite, Meates clearly made in-roads into his rival’s initial advantage.

It was noticeable that in the final three weeks of the campaign, Meates seemed to find his true voice, offering clearer, sharper positions on trigger issues.

Mike Yardley says David Meates became a better candidate as the campaign wore on, closing the gap to Phil Mauger.

As an example, when I first asked him about his views on housing intensification in mid-August for this column, Meates said “I support the general thrust of the rule changes”.

His responses were formulated and sent to me by one of his campaign advisors, Green Party Aoraki co-convenor Rosemary Neave.

Yet his official position rapidly evolved, becoming a harsh critic of the Government’s imposition of these housing density rule changes.

In a candid admission on local radio a fortnight ago, Meates remarked that he’d stopped relying on his advisers so much, opting instead to cut loose as he saw fit.

In the latter part of the campaign, he regularly lashed out at the council’s woeful performance, attempting to assume the mantle of the trust-building, change-making mayor that Christchurch was coveting.

And he sharpened his broadsides against Mauger, branding him “desperate” over the Hagley Park hospital car-parking caper.

Frankly, Mauger’s impulsive pragmatism got carried away on that issue.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Phil Mauger suggested part of Hagley Park be turned into car parks for Christchurch Hospital, a move Meates described as “desperate”.

It was an ill-judged flourish of over-exuberance that surely cost him some votes, in the vein of Ron Guthrey.

Meates was also the more composed, polished public speaker. It’s an area where Mauger should strive for self-improvement.

But with the mayoralty now in the bag, Phil Mauger has the opportunity to “get stuff done” as he skippers the city forward, with the clear expectation of a smarter, more nimble and responsive council.

With the centre-left losing its dominance, expect some quick changes to the city’s agenda.

The current design for the central section of the Harewood Road cycleway will surely be shredded, as should be the worst excesses of the Draft Transport Plan, like imposing levies on private car park owners.

An urgent imperative will be to right the ship of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL.)

Beyond the personnel issues and the level of debt the company is carrying, it is frankly embarrassing that CCHL’s $5.3 billion in assets only returned a net profit of $121m in the past financial year.

We could have generated double the return if the money was simply deposited in a bank.

But back to the election results, and without wishing to toot my own horn, I correctly predicted the outcome in 13 of the 16 council ward races, in last week’s column.

My radar was wayward in Halswell, Riccarton and Banks Peninsula, where Libby Ornsby narrowly missed out.

Stuff Whether Ali Jones or Pauline Cotter becomes councillor for the Innes ward will depend on the outcome special votes, due Thursday.

However, the sheer scale of the defeats for Paul Lonsdale and the highly fancied Renee Walker were staggering.

They both received a shellacking.

Perhaps the lesson from those losses is to door-knock your ward like your life depends on it.

That certainly helped power Victoria Henstock’s victory in Papanui, unseating Mike Davidson, as I predicted.

You will recall that I also projected that the battle for Innes would be a cliffhanger.

It has duly proven to be the proverbial coin-toss. It’s anyone’s guess whether Ali Jones or Pauline Cotter will ultimately emerge the victor after special votes are counted on Thursday.

I believe whoever prevails should be offered the position of deputy mayor.

As projected, it is a finely balanced council, across the political spectrum. Some savvy horse-trading may be required by Mauger to drive forward his agenda for change.