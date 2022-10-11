Farmers and the climate: the toughest game of all for National

ANALYSIS: If you ever wanted to know how difficult the politics of farming and climate change is you need only look at the National Party’s media release in response to the Government's new plan for an effective methane tax on the agricultural sector.

“Today’s farm emissions announcement threatens the sector consensus by failing to recognise New Zealand farmers are already the most carbon efficient in the world,” it began.

It then ran through a few of the possible outcomes of the plan stated in the Government’s report, which could put pressure on rural New Zealand and reduce stock numbers, gave some supportive remarks about farmers before concluding with:

“National supports efforts to reduce emissions and we encourage the Government to work with the sector to find an enduring solution.”

Party spokesperson Barbara Kuriger – and by implication her leader Christopher Luxon – did not want to come out and criticise the plan. Not yet at least. But instead called for the Government to not do anything that might undermine the consensus built during three years of the He Waka Eke Noa process that has tried to hammer out a deal on pricing farmgate methane emissions.

Herein lies the problem for National, which has a very difficult line to tread here. It wants the issue resolved. It also wants to back its rural supporter base. It is also an issue on which there are a wide range of views within a caucus once, but no longer, dominated by farmers.

On the one hand, the party has been trying to fully re-engage more with a rural base, a portion of which feel that John Key and Bill English pocketed their votes and didn't do an awful lot for them.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Ministers James Shaw, Damien O’Connor, and Kieran McAnulty visit a farm in the Wairarapa to announce the emissions pricing plan, that would affect farmers.

On the other, the party is trying to win the votes of nominally climate conscious middle New Zealand and swing voters that it wishes to entice back form Labour. Going full noise in a campaign against the Government on this issue would clearly risk that.

However, with the clearly outraged Federated Farmers claiming that the changes would ‘gut’ small town New Zealand. Other primary sector groups expressed more targeted concerns with the proposed new scheme. The traditional groups are also under some pressure from Groundswell NZ.

Farmers are also irked because, by world standards, they are very carbon efficient. But that can be true, while a price on emission is still needed.

ACT has been consistent: it thinks the bill is a crock. The many climate groups around think that it won't do enough. Climate Change Minister and Greens co-leader James Shaw wishes it went further. They have the luxury of not being broad-based political parties such as National and Labour

And in a design sense, it does leave a bit to be desired. There is effectively going to be a special farmer tax, the rate of which is decided by Cabinet on a regular basis. It is clearly open to the sometimes capricious nature of ministers

It was on these grounds – along with the fact that it offered no overall cap - that Shaw wanted the scheme to be more of a cap and trade system, rather than a straight tax.

It will also be interesting to see if and whether this new tax will fit into National’s more general “taxes will always be lower under National than Labour” type spiel. Would a farm gate emissions tax be lower under National than Labour? And would that be a good thing?

The niggly nature of the issue was also highlighted by the fact that Shaw – the Climate Change Minister – was overruled by the Labour Cabinet on a key issue within his portfolio. Such are the vagaries of life under MMP. Labour was careful to frequently use variations of the word "pragmatic."

Aside from making him look a bit impotent at a crucial moment, politically this does no harm to either Shaw or Labour. Shaw gets to point to his supporters and party members that he wanted to do a lot more, while Labour gets to point out that it didn’t go down the path that the Greens wanted them to.

Labour appears to have now made its bed and will wear the political risk, however it falls. The real question now is where National will end up landing on this particular plan. And where it lands will say a lot about the still-forming political instincts of Luxon and his top team.