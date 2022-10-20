Jacinda Ardern's plan to get Wayne Brown on side

ANALYSIS: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is sending her ministers to Auckland as the new mayor, Wayne Brown, takes aim at the Government’s biggest infrastructure projects.

Ardern met with Brown at Auckland Council HQ on Thursday. Officially, it all went well.

Brown, who’s made a habit of issuing strongly worded emails during his first two weeks in office, instead issued a kindly worded statement saying their 40-minute meeting was “friendly and constructive”.

Ardern was in Auckland to meet with the new mayor and the new chamber of commerce boss, who happens to be former Opposition leader Simon Bridges. Their differing politics could’ve sparked headlines of heated meetings, but Bridges was also upbeat – saying the prime minister “understood” the issues Auckland faces.

It is, of course, too early to make enemies.

Meanwhile, Ardern, speaking from the high-rise balcony at Bridges’ new office, more or less sang from the same song sheet. She pushed a message that her Government and Brown’s council could find a compromise.

AUCKLAND COUNCIL/Supplied Newly-elected Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday morning

But she did not cede any ground when it came to those major projects which Brown has rallied against.

Before the meeting, Brown had been talking a big talk about how he would take control from “Wellington”.

He took issue with Auckland Light Rail, a multi-billion dollar project that would see railways connecting Māngere and Dominion Rd to the city – and one day to the North Shore.

And he is not a fan of Three Waters, the Government's plan to amalgamate various councils’ organisations that manage drinking water, wastewater and storm water. He has written to Auckland Council and Watercare, asking them not to engage with the Government’s Three Waters planning.

Will his protest see these two projects be delayed, or canned?

If Auckland Council doesn't play ball, what hope does the Government have of building massive railway tunnels under its city? And likewise, given Watercare provides for a third of the country, its participation in Three Waters could make or break the reforms.

While Ardern said she looked forward to working with Brown, she also made sure to note that the mayor is not the council.

She said her ministers of transport, housing and infrastructure would try and meet with the council as soon as it formally meets, which will be in early November.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says he hopes to meet Auckland’s new council soon.

She stood by the policies – saying Aucklanders were in need of greater “transport options”. She argued fighting against Three Waters would, ultimately, lead to less efficient water services that would hit ratepayers in the pocket.

When you frame the issues like that, then Ardern concluded the Government and council had a “shared interest” in rates not going up and traffic not being worse. Critics of Three Waters don't see it as such a simple issue, and the painfully slow City Rail Link construction has made many Aucklanders fearful of committing to another big dig.

Shortly after the Ardern and Brown meeting, Transport Minister Michael Wood confirmed his office was working “as we speak” to organise a meeting with Auckland’s new council.

Wood, likewise, was upbeat. He said his key projects wouldn’t be derailed by the new mayor. He even suggested it could be delivered quicker with Brown in charge.

“He’s expressed, clearly, his determination to make faster progress and do things as cost efficiently as possible. Those are good things,” Wood said.

Brown did enter the mayoralty promising faster, cheaper council services – and fewer road cones. But he also gained it by being blunt.

He’s most certainly not known for his diplomatic skills.

But after everyone used dull diplomat descriptions – such as “cordial” and “constructive” – after Ardern and Brown’s first meeting, perhaps the ministers are confident they can reach a diplomatic solution to keep their projects on track. And of course, Brown is just the mayor – there are 20 councillors who can get in behind them or get in the way.