National proposes philanthropy. But they are ignoring an obvious, more efficient way to take care of the poor.

It was only a matter of time before National redefined social investment.

Framed as “bold and new,” finance spokesperson Nicola Willis has proposed a fund to invest in social programmes to ease disadvantage.

The fund is fresh, but the social investment approach has been kicking around for a decade or so.

It was the biggest evolution in National’s social policies since the radical welfare cuts of the 1990s. And it barely got off the ground before it left office in 2017. So, it is understandable the party want to breathe new life into their big idea.

Originally, it came from the private insurance sector. But while the name underscores the ‘investment’ element, it also obscures another fundamental of the concept: it measures people as future fiscal liabilities.

In 2011, the Government commissioned actuaries to calculate the lifetime welfare costs of people on benefits. That became a $78bn welfare ‘liability’ and National saw advantage in disadvantage: a new way to make fiscal savings.

The Social Investment Agency was created in 2016, and data, algorithms and predictive risk modelling would identify the behavioural patterns likely to impose costs on welfare, health, justice and education.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis says her social investment fund will invest in programmes "that promise to change the lives of New Zealanders with the greatest needs"

The rationale was that efficiently targeting resources today both reduces fiscal costs (welfare, crime, health) and increases revenue (tax take) for the Government into tomorrow.

On taking office, Labour put the approach on hold, eventually replacing it with an emphasis on ‘wellbeing.’

Broadly speaking, National’s approach gave greater prominence to the fiscal returns, Labour’s considered the wider economic returns and assets – workforce skills and experience, social cohesion and the natural environment.

Measuring the success of either method is difficult because the true impact can’t be seen for years. Social investment was cut off at the knees, well before it started to yield results. Certainly savings were made: in 2015 English claimed the welfare liability was reduced by $7.5 billion.

But by the time he left office were the lives of the poorest improving? Given that the defining issue of the 2017 election was inequality and poverty, the answer to that is probably no.

Jacinda Ardern’s Government can hardly claim any glory for their ‘wellbeing’ approach. Recently, Ministers hailed a report which claimed falling rates of poverty – but much of the data was collected prior to the pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis, and even then it noted 130,000 lived in material hardship.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff When Jacinda Ardern took office, one third of children lived below the poverty line.

None of this is any comfort to those who are trapped by intergenerational poverty. As the battle lines are drawn for next year’s election, it’s both bleak and indefensible that the poor will again become campaign pawns.

Willis’ re-imagined plan has an additional feature: using capital from philanthropists and the charitable sector to fund and deliver social services.

It’s an idea as old as ‘robber baron philanthropist’ Andrew Carnegie who re-distributed his vast fortune, amassed in part by keeping the wages of his steel-workers low. As critics of the day said, charity can’t do the work of social justice.

This raises uncomfortable questions for National, which plans to ditch the 39% top tax rate for high-income earners, along with a slew of other taxes. Will the fund come with tax breaks?

And isn’t there another obvious, more efficient way to take care of the poor and vulnerable? More than 40% of millionaires are paying tax rates lower than the lowest earners – can’t the super-rich just contribute their fair share?

As Martin Luther King Jr said shortly before his death: “Philanthropy is commendable, but it must not cause the philanthropist to overlook the circumstances of economic injustice which make philanthropy necessary.”