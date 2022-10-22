What Liz Truss and the price of lettuce can tell us about the world

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and columnist

OPINION: When Liz Truss’ stand-in insisted “The PM is not under a desk” in the UK House of Commons this week, the world was suddenly transfixed by the vision of the leader of the Conservative Party hunched in the darkness under a mahogany plank.

Her breathtaking career arc – the lightning trajectory of the shortest-serving prime minister in British history – has crash-landed in the weeds, the footnotes and pub quizzes of history, having achieved the opposite of what it promised.

Truss’ brand of ultra-Thatcherism – “economic libertarianism” or, as some call it, “madman economics”, the fantasy of a low-tax, low-regulation society, presided over by entrepreneurs and risk-takers – has surely gone for its last, crazed gallop before karking it.

It can now be stuffed, labelled Trussonomics, and put in a box in a museum basement. As Jonathan Freedland wrote in The Guardian yesterday, “in six short weeks, Truss has discredited high-octane, free-market economics, perhaps for ever”.

Shocked postmortems have been conducted in business pages around the world, variations on the New York Times headline “After UK market blowout, American officials ask: could it happen here?” (The NYT conclusion? “Yes”.)

Conservative politicians across the world now find themselves in the irritating position of having to explain how their cherished top-tier tax cuts differ from Truss’ top-tier tax cuts.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon instantly insisted that, while New Zealand is in the direst of economic straits, these straits are not as dire as those of the UK. “What you've got in the UK is a more challenged economy, frankly,” he told Radio New Zealand, which could have pointed out that conservatives like Luxon have been running England since 2010.

Rob Pinney/Getty Images British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her resignation speech in Downing Street early on Friday (NZ time). She has set a new record for the shortest time in office of any UK prime minister.

Many of the UK’s wounds are self-inflicted, from Brexit to a mishandled pandemic. The war, of course, has made everything worse. But the effects of the war and, to a lesser or greater degree, the pandemic, have been global. Energy bills are astronomical throughout Europe, as are mortgages and rents. Inflation is rampaging though Turkey, Argentina, Nigeria, India, Singapore, the Netherlands, the US, as well as New Zealand. The spectre of Trussonomics, an idealism dangerously uncoupled from reality, was the final straw.

On October 11, The Economist, hardly a bastion of leftist drollery, compared Truss to a rotting vegetable.

“Liz Truss has already secured her place in British political history,” it thundered. “She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees. Take away the 10 days of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and she had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.”

Daily Star/YouTube The Daily Star’s “lettuce cam”, which pitted a supermarket lettuce against Liz Truss in a battle to see who had the longest shelf life. On Friday, the lettuce won.

When your mortgage and energy bills are virtually unpayable, you deserve a good laugh, and the English media proved equal to the task. Twitter loved The Economist’s bit about the lettuce, and the Daily Star, a British tabloid I have never heard of until now, made a meal of it.

“Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?” the rag asks over a live video of a wilting lettuce, running on YouTube since October 14. Sample chyron: “Breaking: Liz Truss says she can outlast the lettuce.” The paper offered a customised Instagram filter which will turn you into a lettuce with googly eyes, and a personalised message from the lettuce for £13.

Truss, of course, did not outlast the lettuce, which is still looking just about edible even after seven days in a wig.

The other thing I noticed about the Daily Star’s “Lizzy Lettuce” challenge is that the lettuce cost only 60p – about NZ$1.20.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon now have to explain how their top-tier tax cuts would differ from Truss’ top-tier tax cuts.

While it is a different season over there, expensive lettuces and out-of-season tomatoes have been ludicrously offered as proof our inflation is caused by government spending rather than extreme weather, fertiliser, diesel and labour costs. (In other words, the global blights of climate change, war and pandemic).

Lettuce prices also rose steeply in Australia earlier this year, for reasons explained in The Conversation in June (extreme weather, fertiliser, diesel and labour costs).

It is true that inflation can mask price-gouging. Lifting prices way above costs, something corporations do much more easily than individuals, drives those costs even higher.

A recent piece in the London Review of Books by Tom Johnson, a lecturer in late medieval history, provides an insight into another period of pandemic, low unemployment and inflation, in an era before the media, the minimum wage, or even potatoes.

Between waves of bubonic plague in 1348 and 1361, wages in London rose sharply. Labour was in short supply, because half the population was dead.

It was a time of unimaginable tragedy, but the lowliest workers finally got enough to eat well. Prices soared (Johnson doesn’t reveal the price of lettuce, although a gallon of beer rose to two pennies). English workers enjoyed a standard of living they did not regain for 400 years.

Supplied Jenny Nicholls says we can learn from a period of pandemic, low unemployment and inflation, “in an era before the media, the minimum wage, or even potatoes”.

But there was a problem. “Artisans were going about dressed as gentlemen, and ‘poor women’ were wearing ‘the dress of ladies’.”

In 1363, rules were introduced to keep lowly types in their lane. Craftspeople and their surviving family were ordered to wear “appropriate clothes”, in Johnson’s words; no more fancy shoes, silk cloth, embroidery, chains, gold brooches or bracelets.

Two years later, after a predictable clamour from shoe, fabric and bauble merchants – we might call them the markets – the rules were relaxed. “MPs decided that monopolies and cartels, rather than plebeian consumption, were to blame for price rises.”

In this battle between two great forces of English life – capitalism and feudal snobbery – capitalism won, as it usually does.