Points of Order: While one MP runs to political oblivion, another runs away from reporters

Stuff’s political reporters share diversions and observations on hive life in Points of Order, their weekly column on the peculiarities of Parliament.

OPINION: A deeply tired sigh resounded around the precinct on Tuesday. Embattled former MP Gaurav Sharma decided to give Labour one last headache, announcing his resignation from Parliament via an inexplicably bright pink Facebook post.

He dropped the weighty tome on the world just after 3pm, as MPs were in the house, before answering questions in front of a bewildered press pack on the tiles.

The rationale for his resignation provoked more questions than answers, and he appeared to believe Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern intended to kick him out of Parliament – something she later refuted. But what is clear is that the December 10 by-election for Hamilton West – which Sharma will stand in – will cost the taxpayer.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Gaurav Sharma has resigned as an MP, triggering a by-election – which he will contest – for Hamilton West.

Sharma is the only candidate to confirm they’ll stand in the by-election. ACT is mulling a go with its MP James McDowell, while the Green Party co-leader James Shaw insists the best candidate would be the pīwauwau​, which despite being a rock wren he says has a “better chance than Gaurav Sharma” at winning. For being green, small and “sexy” (according to Marama Davidson) it’s also the Greens’ pick for Bird of the Year.

While Sharma continued his jog out into political oblivion, another MP was also sent running on Tuesday afternoon.

In the melee over Sharma’s dramas, National MP Barbara Kuriger was forced to patiently wait for her opportunity to speak to reporters for the first time since she resigned her agriculture portfolios. Kuriger read from a prepared statement, which did not differ from the one released last week, and swiftly scampered – breaking into a light run – away from reporters.

Trevor Mallard resigned as Parliament’s Speaker in August and ended a near four-decade-long career as a Labour MP on Thursday afternoon. A polarising Speaker, a longstanding electorate MP for Hutt South, and a Labour minister of education and sports, he was the longest serving MP in the House.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former minister, Speaker, and long serving Labour MP Trevor Mallard has left Parliament after 38 years.

During his valedictory, Mallard revealed waking in a “compromising position” with then-Prime Minister Helen Clark in 2001 - “which probably put my career at biggest risk”.

The pair were flying overnight in some of the first lie-down business class seats and had forgotten to put the barrier up between them. Mallard was woken to a wink by a member of Clark’s diplomatic protection service.

“I gently extricated myself, and if Helen noticed, she was kind enough to never mention it.”

What a picture to leave us with, Trevor. Farewell.