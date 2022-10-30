Much diplomatic capital was wasted on rescuing two idiots abroad - all for likes and a glossy selfie

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was briefed on Wednesday morning of a New Zealand couple's "safe departure" from Iran.

Andrea Vance is a senior journalist for Stuff.

OPINION: Intrepid ... or just stupid?

The sorry tale of how two travel ‘influencers’ got tangled up in Iran’s incendiary politics is one for our digital age.

Topher Richwhite, the son of one of New Zealand’s richest men, and Bridget Thackwray blundered into the Islamic republic in July, as the country was on the threshold of another revolution.

In the (Northern Hemisphere) spring, protests by teachers, pensioners, and bus drivers erupted as the economy deteriorated and the cost of living soared. Economic reforms in May triggered inflation (a 52% increase) and food price hikes (82%), and the rial plummeted, reaching a record low in June.

READ MORE:

* Government under pressure for action against Iran

* NZ lagging behind allies, academic says, as Nanaia Mahuta due to condemn Iranian actions in Parliament

* Will Iran’s women win?



Sporadic protests were met with a wave of repression. Over the summer, security forces arrested prominent civil society activists, journalists, and filmmakers.

The conservative regime has grown more repressive and intolerant over time, defying Western efforts to curb its nuclear programme, installing a new hard-line president in Ebrahim Raisi, and enforcing a chastity drive.

Cliff Owen/AP A portrait of Mahsa Amini is held during a rally calling for regime change in Iran following the death of Amini, a young woman who died after being arrested in Tehran by Iran's notorious morality police.

The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, after allegedly breaching a strict modesty code, and the demonstrations that followed, was yet to happen.

But, as Richwhite and Thackwray, sailed over the Gürbulak-Bazargan border in their Jeep Wrangler, the signs of a volatile situation were already there.

The trickle of international tourism was beginning to dry up as countries started warning citizens against all travel to Iran due to the risk of kidnapping, arbitrary arrest and detention. In early July, it was revealed a Polish scientist had been detained months earlier.

Visiting Iran can be a rich, rewarding experience. It’s a vast and beautiful landscape, and a country that has preserved ancient cultures and treasures. Climbing the dusty desert paths to the Towers of Silence burial grounds in Yazd, wandering in Isfahan’s winding maze of alleys and bazaars and visiting the half-ruined Persepolis palace complex are amongst my most treasured globe-trotting memories.

But travel in Iran – even when it is safe – takes care and sensitivity. Warm hospitality is ingrained – but you must be circumspect. There are risks for Iranians in talking incautiously with foreigners, and a careless remark can put either of you in peril.

The visa system is confusing and time-consuming – you can’t just pitch up at the border and expect to be let in. According to their Instagram videos, the couple waited hours at the border and were driven to a meeting with the local chief of customs.

John Moore/Getty Images Isfahan's Unesco-listed central square. The city, with its immense mosques, picturesque bridges and ancient bazaar, is Iran's top tourist destination.

Public displays of affection should be avoided, as punishments can be severe. Richwhite and Thackwray filmed, and posted, a video of them kissing. The dress code requires women to cover their hair in public, and wear loose-fitting clothes.

It was unfathomably reckless to arrive in a sanctioned vehicle, with a boot packed with banned tech equipment and camera roll of bikini shots.

You don’t have to agree with the rules, but as a guest you should respect them. Civilian morality police are everywhere – and within a day of arriving Thackwray’s t-shirt was judged inappropriate at a police station.

Expedition Earth/Instagram Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray ‘went missing’ in Iran for four months.

Before long, they were held by the security forces, feckless pawns in a geopolitical environment of which they seemed entirely ignorant. Iran has a long history of detaining foreign and dual nationals, a practice that human rights groups have likened to hostage-taking to extract concessions, including money and prisoner swaps.

This pair have form: flaunting their privilege with an armed escort through a desert where people live in extreme poverty, and risking their safety by sleeping rough in an area of Mexico that is plagued by violent crime. Their breezy recollections of these adventures are ostensibly to raise environmental awareness.

As a result of their most recent giddy adventures, New Zealand diplomats were forced to work tirelessly to secure their freedom of movement.

AP Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Consular assistance is a normal part of the job, but imagine the pressure and the risks of being responsible for the safety of two entitled rich kids in a country that extracts “confessions” from foreigners and then parades them on state television.

Unlike some other Western states, New Zealand enjoyed a relative amount of goodwill within the Islamic Republic. Although they could not leave, the hapless travellers were not imprisoned.

But much diplomatic capital was expended on rescuing these two idiots abroad. In holding its tongue on calls for an international investigation into the regime’s current crackdown, the Government damaged its standing on the world stage.

EXPEDITION EARTH Thackwray poses in the Ethiopian desert.

And for what? Likes, another unrealistically glossy selfie, and presumably a breathless account of their traumatic experience, sold to the highest media bidder?

If Richwhite and Thackwray had any appreciation for what was done to ensure their safety, nor the plight of other detainees left in Iran, it was not evident from their one tone-deaf statement issued last week.

There are noble reasons to go to hard-to-reach and perilous places: humanitarian work or consequential journalism. But producing unattainable and illusory travel content is not one of them.

‘Influence’ might get you so far – but it won’t get you out of trouble in an authoritarian regime.