Jacinda Ardern bashing the banks won't distract the public from real-world inflation

ANALYSIS: Fresh from the Labour Party conference, Labour has reappointed Adrian Orr as Governor of the Reserve Bank for another five years while also launching a slightly bizarre attack on bank profits.

Bank profits are, in the prime minister’s view, too high, especially with the cost of living continuing to grow apace – still at over 7%. Ardern stressed that hers was a personal view.

Ardern had no answer for why bank profits were a bad thing, falling back to the old trope of “social licence”, which is essentially an ill-defined extra level of behaviour – over and above the legislated and regulated laws of the land – that commercial enterprises are somehow supposed to undertake to earn said licence.

The comments then impelled the National Party to also take aim at the banks, but ask what the Government was doing about it. National too said that the banks were making big profits and Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon made concerned noises about this. Clearly no one bar ACT wants to appear to be on the banks’ side. God Forbid!

In fact the PM’s comments appear to be little more than a thought bubble with the effect of the Government trying to spread the blame around for continuing high inflation. It doesn't appear that there was anything particular strategic about it or that the Government appears to be ready to do anything about it. Certainly, and sensibly, not a windfall profits tax or anything like that.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson ruled out a market study on the issue on Tuesday morning. This is partly because there doesn't appear to be any particular issues with competition within the sector – Robertson pointed out that unlike the supermarkets market study, there is no clear duopoly or anything of that sort.

National, meanwhile, has tried to tie the banks’ big profits to the reappointment of Adrian Orr as Governor of the Reserve Bank – that if he hadn’t kept the money spigot on for so long during the pandemic, that inflation wouldn’t be so high, asset prices not so engorged and that the banks would not have made as much money. The funding for lending programme, which subsidises bank lending, is still running.

There is also the populist fact that grates with a certain segment of the public that New Zealand's big four banks are all Australian owned.

Orr’s reappointment has been met with a mixture of consternation and ridicule by the Opposition. National was “shocked” by the appointment and plans to hold an inquiry into the conduct of pandemic monetary policy should it win Government next year. ACT sees Orr as the chief architect of inflation and that he should be gone.

Orr has continually argued that New Zealand has found itself in a similar inflationary spiral as other nations – and has lower levels than many. Robertson has said the same. They also point out that really ramping up interest rates would have other negative effects – on employment and in the housing market especially.

Orr’s detractors argue that the whole point of having inflation targeting of the sort New Zealand does, means that the country is master of its own inflation destiny – regardless of what’s happened overseas. On this reading, Orr has failed in one of his basic tasks.

Institutionally this poses challenges to the bank and puts the institution in an uncomfortable position where if not its independence, its leadership will certainly be called into question based on results at the ballot box next year.

Ultimately bank profits are a distraction for the issues facing New Zealand and a bit of vague bank-bashing won’t long distract the public from the one, real-life, indicator that rules them all: inflation.