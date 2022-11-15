It's not Three Waters, but David Parker's RMA reforms hit a lot of the same nerves

Minister for Environment David Parker gets into the details of the RMA reform.

ANALYSIS: “We will be helping local government tame their planning departments.” Thus sayeth Minister for the Environment David Parker. The Government will be doing much more than that.

Its proposed overhaul of the Resource Management Act – the legislative behemoth that has governed use of, and changes to, the built and natural environment since 1991 – was unveiled on Tuesday morning in Wellington. After a long process, much of its content was expected.

The RMA has become a bugbear of developers and environmentalists alike. It will be replaced with three new pieces of legislation: the Natural and Built Environment Act, the Spacial Planning Act and, in time, the Climate Adaptation Act. There will be a six-month-only select committee stage for the first two, which are expected to be passed during this term of Government.

The guiding idea is that it will better promote development, alongside “environmental limits” in a given region, with decisions about what should be done and where decided years before any specific developments spring up.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff From left, Associate Environment Minister Kiritapu Allan, Housing Minister Megan Woods, Environment Minister David Parker and Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson announce the new RMA reforms on Tuesday.

A new National Planning Framework will either set out the biodiversity or environmental limits or a methodology for 15 regional bodies (basically current regional councils with the exception of Tasman and Marlborough, which will be merged for these purposes) to apply to their patch.

Instead of councils all coming up with their own plans, the idea is that far more prescriptive plans will originate in a more centralised manner and then councils will be consenting agents on the ground. Central government will have input into spatial plans.

One hundred plans around the country will be shrunk to 15. There will also be an array of standardised plans designed to fit different sorts of developments in different types of areas, to make compliance quicker.

The idea is that environmentally significant land is protected, while land for houses, shops and factories will be set aside and infrastructure planned. For housing, substantially more land will have to be set aside than just that required for projected demand.

This will replace the “effects based” framework of the RMA, which the Government says is too slow and created cumulative environmental problems.

It aims to have the effect that, by the time a new housing or commercial development is proposed, the substantive decisions over where it can go were made years before. Nimbys and opponents will no longer be able to stymie development on the grounds that it will wreck local amenities.

While this will undoubtedly speed up development, there is a question about how the determinations of what is environmentally special land will work, and how it will affect existing property rights.

One eyebrow-raising thing to note is that the first two bills come in at about 850 pages, just shy of the 900-odd the Resource Management Act currently runs to.

Although clearly an imperfect measure of the complexity of the act, all told, the new legislation will be longer than what it is replacing. In introducing the new bill, both Grant Robertson and David Parker said it would be “cheaper, faster and better”. One word that was not used in the slogan was “simpler”.

The headline claim is that, over the next 30 years, some $10 billion will be saved in consenting costs.

The overview of the new act didn’t mention “property rights” once. With regard to water allocations, for example, it breezily stated that there could be no “market allocation” (pricing) of water; instead, committees around country will decide between competing allocations “on merit”. Pretty vague.

The problem with such big legislation is that the scope for unintended consequences is vast. Many people forget that the RMA, when first implemented, was designed to be a simplified and liberalised land use regime.

Given the contested nature and sometime febrile politics of land use, exactly how effective the legislation will be may not be known for a decade, when the next regime is expected to be fully bedded in. On the tin, however, the thrust is a positive one: more development, better environmental protection, and councils more or less tasked with issuing consents. Parker even railed against council planning departments being little monopolies.

Regional planning committees will give effect to the national plans. These committees must include at least two iwi representatives and can have representation from each council in a region.

Māori will also get a greater institutionalised say and “increased participation in and influence over decision-making” under the new rules. There will be a clause that gives effect to the Treaty.

A new national Māori entity will be established to “monitor system performance against te Tiriti”. There will also be provisions to make sure the new system does not undermine past or current Treaty settlements.

While not unexpected, the changes will increasingly centralise land use decisions and give Māori a greater co-ordinated role in how land is used, although the language of “co-governance” is not used.

Unlike the hotly contested space ofThree Waters, there is a widespread view that the RMA does not work properly. However, there are similar attributes shared between Three Waters and RMA reform: there is more centralisation, less local control, and Māori will have a greater and more institutionalised say about what happens.

Voters will have different views on the merits of that but, politically, it could perpetuate some problems for Labour.

This has been five years of work in a devilishly complicated and contested space. The question is whether, after it all shakes out, it was a case of better the devil you know.