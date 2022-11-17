Here's how Megan Woods' $3.8 billion housing fund has been spent so far

"The housing crisis exists here", said Minister Megan Woods as she announced a funding boost for "building blocks" such as roads and pipes to get more homes in Hamilton - and around the country.

ANALYSIS: Every few months, Housing Minister Megan Woods has been announcing multi-million dollar projects for a suburb or town near you.

The latest tranche of funding, in the name of the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, totalled $540 million.

She announced 13 projects all up. They ranged from a big spend of $150.6 million for better water and cycling infrastructure in central Hamilton, to $880,000 for better storm water protections to allow 30 homes to be built at a Rāngitane papakāinga in Pahiatua.

The fund itself is huge. It was established in March last year, promising $3.8 billion for projects that could help build more houses.

The specific projects that have come from the fund lend themselves well to politics, because Woods is able to announce the funding at event such as the one this week in Hamilton. At these events, the minister can show a tangible connection to the projects being backed in various communities.

But it’s also led to criticism from the Opposition that this is akin to NZ First’s Provincial Growth Fund, where projects were able to get funding – but the reasoning for the funding wasn’t always clear.

This Government says there’s a clear funding criteria, with the money meant to be used on major housing developments that are ready to start immediately – and would otherwise take years to begin.

The fund does not actually pay for houses. It is focused on: clearing under-developed “brownfield” lands to build more houses, paying for pipes to service would-be housing, and upgrading roads or cycleways so that people can access proposed houses.

Of the $3.8 billion, $1 billion has been open to any council or developer to make bids for. This contestable fund is now almost entirely spent, with Woods saying that as of Thursday $916.3 million had been committed. That leaves just $83.7 million of the contestable funding left.

The other $2.8 billion has been earmarked to fund Kāinga Ora’s own large-scale projects, developing Crown-owned land, and $350 million was ring-fenced for a Māori Infrastructure Fund to support papakāinga development.

Much of the $2.8 billion has also been committed.

In April, Woods confirmed half of it would be spent on brownfields clearing and infrastructure development on Crown-owned land in Auckland. She estimated it would unlock the land for 16,000 new builds, which would have meant an average cost of $87,500 per house. Although, Woods said the new roads and pipes would also support 11,000 new houses on private land – taking the average cost to $51,851.

Of the $916 million already spent, Woods estimated between 30,000 to 50,000 houses would be built. The rather large range is due to, as mentioned, the fact this fund doesn’t actually pay for houses. It only pays for the things developers need to build houses.

Going by the lower target, that means each house’s infrastructure is getting a $30,543 Government subsidy. Or, at the upper target, it’s costing taxpayers $18,326 for the road and pipe infrastructure of each promised house.

Typically, the cost of building roads and pipes falls on councils or developers.

However, Woods said the extra funding source was needed to get houses built faster, with councils across the country saying they were unable to afford upgrades to their infrastructure.

“Laying the literal groundwork ... means new housing projects that include affordable housing, can get underway faster,” she said, on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National deputy leader Nicola Willis proposed $50,000 payments for extra consents being granted by councils.

But National said that rather than picking which projects to back, the Government should set a formula to increase funding for councils which consent higher numbers of new houses.

Deputy leader Nicola Willis proposed a $50,000 payment for every house consented above a council’s five-year historic average for consenting.

National’s proposal would cost more per house than Labour’s contestable funding, assuming the projected number of houses are completed. But Willis said it would have ensured that every house was above and beyond the average rate of construction.