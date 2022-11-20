Who is the real Christopher Luxon, and can voters warm to him?

Andrea Vance is a senior journalist for Stuff.

OPINION: “Those are the three legs to the stool of renewal that we’ve needed to focus on.”

With this memorable line in a newspaper interview, Christopher Luxon was marking a full year as the National Party’s leader.

Sometimes, politicians soar to great oratory heights. They inspire hope, define an epoch, or lift our hearts in dark times.

Luxon makes declarations straight from the pages of a [British comedy TV series] The Thick of It script.

The stool of renewal. Never have idioms and metaphors worked so hard to deliver such little meaning.

I don’t speak management, so perhaps I don’t get it. Or maybe this is what is at the seat (sorry) of Luxon’s current malaise.

Tom Lee/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon makes a crime policy announcement in Hamilton.

There is a pervasive assumption amongst Labour’s opponents that the Government is on course to lose the election – and there is little for Luxon to do but show up and offer reassurance about running an airline, that one time.

Giving how his performance is shaping up, they may be relying overmuch on that view. In the latest Curia poll, his net favourability fell four points to -3%.

Labour is certainly in trouble. But National is failing to capitalise – and that’s largely because the public isn’t quite sold on Christopher Luxon.

For years, politicians have salted their speech with business jargon. It shows they are more conversant with business, it sounds dynamic, sells government as a product. In turbulent economic times, there is something reassuring in the corporate bland and brand.

But it is also a language that has a slippery, vague quality. Words that are so imprecise that they are empty.

And that’s the problem. It is very hard to grasp what is behind Luxon’s business school lingo, management-speak and Silicon Valley hype.

He now bungles so often, that “misspoke” could be assumed to be his second dialect. He’s been wrong about basic positions: the clean car discount was the latest bungle, tax indexation, public transport subsidies, even carbon capture. He’s also switched positions on the Māori Health Authority and scrapping public holidays.

These can be waved aside as inexperience. But that excuse is wearing out. It’s hard to argue that Jacinda Ardern can’t deliver on policy, when you can’t deliver your own lines.

Even harder to convince the public you believe in something, if you’re not exactly sure what it is.

Because behind the prosaic language of commerce, we only have contradictions.

JOHN ANTHONY/STUFF Would Air NZ Christopher Luxon like National Party Christopher Luxon?

And Christopher Luxon, airline CEO, seems to have little in common with Christopher Luxon, politician. Would they even be friends?

The man who introduced leave for family violence victims, 26 weeks of paid parental leave, and eliminated a pay equity gap, now wants to repeal fair pay legislation, calls the poor bottom-feeders and blames truancy on teachers.

The boss who introduced career pathways and internships for young Māori and Pasifika, now threatens young unemployed beneficiaries and offenders with sanctions and boot camps.

He is the Christian who believes abortion is murder, but the politician who won’t outlaw it.

And he is the foundation member of the Climate Leader Coalition, who drove progressive climate change policies in air travel and now criticises minimum standards for new cars and homes and support to remove coal boilers, plans to reverse a ban on fossil fuel prospecting, and wants to rein in global warming with seagrass.

There is nothing wrong with self-contradictions in a political leader. It suggests one is flexible, not dogmatic. As Oscar Wilde wrote: “The wise contradict themselves.”

But, which is the authentic Christopher Luxon, and can voters warm to him? Sooner or later, he is going to have to present a clearly articulated and coherent vision and set of values to the voter.

Otherwise, the stool of electability will start to wobble.