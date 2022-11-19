Points of Order: Donuts, Bill English's leftovers and celebrations for Toa Samoa

Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio is gearing up for the Samoa-Australia final in the Rugby League World Cup.

Stuff’s political reporters share diversions and observations on hive life in Points of Order, their weekly column on the peculiarity of Parliament.

A booming Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi sounded victory for the Black Ferns on Saturday, but the track for this weekend is Fika Mai Le Pese.

Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio has been amping up for the weekend, singing and dancing around the halls of power with the flag of Samoa draped across his shoulders.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Samoa will compete against Australia in the final of the Rugby League World Cup in England. Toa Samoa fans across the world have been celebrating for weeks, with nightly flag parades through South Auckland proving to be both a mighty show of pride and remarkable feat against sleep.

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Pasifika Festival underway in Auckland after two-year cancellation

* Su'a William Sio: A man of many titles



While Black Ferns fans were left without any fan zones, In pictures: Pasifika Festival underway in Auckland after two-year cancellation

* Su'a William Sio: A man of many titles

Tom Lee/Stuff National has said it will reinstate its policy of military-run boot camps for teenage offenders.

">the DIY celebrations for Toa Samoa invoked action from the Beehive. Sio joined other community leaders to organise fan zones, running overnight in Ōtara for the game.

It wasn’t just Sio dancing. Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​ and Rawiri Waititi filmed themselves dancing like Captain Jack Sparrow on their way to cannonball National’s latest law and order policy.

National careened into the week with its sights set on crime, but ended up in a series of u-turns that the Government was intent on calling “donuts”. We’re unsure whether Thursday’s Donut Day at Parliament’s café influenced the name choice.

Leader Christopher Luxon told the AM Show that National supported the clean car discount scheme, which his party branded a “ute tax”. National once released a TV ad with “ute tax” arrows hitting farmers in the behind. But later that day, Luxon told reporters he misspoke and meant the clean car standard (designed to encourage the industry to bring cleaner cars into the country), which National also used to oppose.

Luxon found himself in a bit of a truancy tangle, with educators not impressed with his views, while Labour and Green MPs took aim at National’s policy to target youth crime.

Luxon promised to bring back military-style boot camps and put child repeat offenders as young as 10 in ankle bracelets. Back when John Key was prime minister, National did put young offenders into military boot camps – but the policy was ended after repeated reports from officials and the prime minister’s chief science adviser said it wasn’t working.

The Greens slammed the policy’s return as “racist” and “dehumanising”, while Labour said the proposal smelt like “Bill English’s leftovers”.

The second part of the policy, in ankle bracelets, sounded strangely familiar too. In September, ACT said it would put offenders aged 11 in ankle bracelets. Back then, Luxon said he wouldn’t support it while National’s Erica Stanford last month said the idea “breaks her heart”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil visited New Zealand this week.

On a lighter note, Luxon revealed this week his favourite MP from across the House is Labour’s associate whip Barbara Edmonds, describing her as thoughtful, smart and intelligent.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil visited New Zealand this week. She held a public talk on cybersecurity, touching on immigration issues, called: ‘Australia and New Zealand: We’re Not Just Friends, We’re Family’.

Unfortunately, family ties were not extended to media keen to ask about Australia’s work on the controversial 501 deportee policy. Reporters were asked to not participate in the Q&A and wait until the end, at which point they were then told the minister had a flight to catch while she was taking photos and talking to guests.

O’Neil herself also told media she did not have time for a 30-second question, which could have been completed in the time it took her to tell media she wouldn’t answer questions.