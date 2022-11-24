Take five: The top political reasons the Reserve Bank's interest rate hike matters

The news on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank was raising its interest rates by a record 0.75% immediately put both the banks and the Government’s overall management of the economy and the bank in the spotlight.

Here are our top five political take-outs of the decision.

1. This will likely be the backdrop to next year’s election

The election is widely expected to be called in November next year. It has become convention over the past few elections for the prime minister to signal early in election year when the poll will take place. Of course Jacinda Ardern could call an election at any time, but if it is late in the year, according to the Reserve Bank, the country could be in recession, inflation will likely be just as high as it is today, interest rates will be higher still, and a lot of households will be paying higher interest rates and facing bigger mortgage bills.

READ MORE:

* Isn't the Reserve Bank supposed to keep inflation down? So why haven't they?

* Robertson must come up with a plan to tame inflation

* Should Reserve Bank overheat economy to blast free of low interest rate trap?

* New Zealand set for another recession, but housing market will remain hot, Westpac says



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian holds a press conference after announcing the official cash rate hike of 75 basis points.

2. The inflation rate will put the spotlight on the Government's spending plans.

This Government has placed a premium on the notion that it is reinvesting and spending more money on essential Government services – it is what it stands for. This includes more spending on health, education, building up Kainga Ora’s housing stock and more infrastructure. That all costs money and the Government’s building plans in particular put pressure on New Zealand’s labour shortages. Given that the Government makes up about 30% of New Zealand's economy, there will be increased pressure on Grant Robertson to pare back Government spending.

3. This is good for the National Party and right of politics

Rightly or wrongly, the National Party has, over the years, enjoyed a reputation with voters for being the better economic manager than Labour. A clear exception to this was in the lead up to the 2020 election when Labour and Robertson clearly stomped all over National’s economic turf. However, as much as voters may be grateful for the Government’s then Covid management, that is now history. The question will more likely be who can guide the economy through a cost-of-living crunch. All things being equal, that should benefit the National and Act parties. That doesn’t mean they will win the election, but the conditions are favourable.

4. Unemployment could rise again – but not necessarily by much

Labour has continued to hew back to the fact that unemployment is at record lows. That that has been a key aim – and achievement – of the Government, especially coming through the Covid-19 pandemic. But if there is a recession that will likely increase the unemployment rate, which is current at a near historical low of 3.3%. The actual numerical effect of what the Reserve Bank expects will be a “shallow” recession remains unclear.

5. It’ll be open season on the Reserve Bank

The overall modern Reserve Bank regime has enjoyed significant cross-party and social support across the economy. That’s because for most of that period it has kept inflation basically in check, meaning interest rate movements have been small and incremental – and when there have been big moves it has favoured borrowers in the form of official cash rate cuts during the global financial crisis and during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently however, the National and Act parties are taking it to Adrian Orr and the Reserve Bank for letting inflation get too high, while the Greens and various unions are lashing the bank for potentially penalising low-income Kiwis through its sharp rate hikes and an engineered recession.