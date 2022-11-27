The Covid reckoning is overdue - and the team of five million is being asked to wear the cost, again

Andrea Vance is a senior journalist for Stuff.

OPINION: Well, we made it through the pandemic alive, and now we’re going broke.

Happy bloody Christmas, Adrian Orr.

If you were dreaming of a lavish summer holiday, or bulging festive stockings after the grind of Covid lockdowns, the Reserve Bank’s own Scrooge has news for you. Winter’s coming and Christmas is cancelled.

Stop spending, he told us on the eve of Black Friday, the national holiday of consumerism. Don’t ask for wage rises, he said as we absorbed the one-two punch of high borrowing rates and galloping prices, especially when it comes to necessities like food and fuel.

Yet again the team of 5 million is being asked to make sacrifices for the greater good.

No-one can say we weren’t warned.

As coronavirus began its march around the world, governments implemented public health restrictions to slow the contagion. Those, economists cautioned would disrupt the flow of goods and people, stall national economies, and likely drive a global recession.

When governments opted for stimulus packages to soften the blow, the financial experts telegraphed the risks of an economic sugar hit.

Stuff Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance, and Adrian Orr, Reserve Bank Governor.

How will we pay for it?, the Cassandras cried. And then later, that the consequences of bailing out business and making the wealthy wealthier would last for generations, at the expense of the poorest. That locking out migrants would cripple an already stretched labour market.

And so here we are, the reckoning is overdue. And who pays? Well, us of course. The looming recession is going to cause real hardship to many New Zealanders.

If ever there was an example of how monetary and fiscal policy is stacked against the ordinary man this is it. We are making people poorer so they can spend less.

What’s even harder to stomach is the bare-faced lack of accountability.

There is a strong argument to be made that the Reserve Bank hugely overstimulated the economy by slashing the OCR and then being too sluggish in raising it, and with its quantitative easing (bond-buying through the Large-Scale Asset Purchase programme).

The central bank is at least party responsible for causing the housing price bubble, and consumer price inflation and now aggressively tackling it with higher interest rates.

And then there are the politicians. The Labour-NZ First-Greens government pumped billions into the economy that created a generational wealth imbalance and created eye-watering profits for Australia owned-banks.

Stuff The team of 5 million is again being asked to make sacrifices for the greater good.

Last year, we had the second-fastest house price growth in the world, fuelled by rock-bottom mortgage rates, a shortage and that government stimulus.

The red warning light was flashing on the economic engine – but the Government wasn’t doing much to convince homebuyers that property wouldn’t always be a safe bet.

Now those who were already stretching to buy property are finally reaching their limits. About half of New Zealand’s mortgages are up for refinancing in the next year, and owners are now facing substantial rises in their repayments.

To some extent, the voting public will have their chance to hold the Government to account in a year’s time.

But by the time the election rolls around we’ll be climbing out of the recession – and its cold comfort to those who have already lost their home or job.

And what do we replace them with? A National government whose own complacency caused the housing supply problems which part-fuelled the boom? A party who promises to cure the economy by reining in government spending – a coded way of signalling austerity 2.0.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff About half of New Zealand’s mortgages are up for refinancing in the next year, and homeowners are now facing substantial rises in their repayments.

Anyone who lives in Wellington can see there is a case to be made for more fiscal discipline in the public service. But National took a razor gang to essential services to fend off the Global Financial Crisis and earthquakes crisis – cuts we are still feeling the effects of today, especially in health and social services.

It will look to cut public services during an economic crisis – at exactly the time the unemployed and vulnerable are turning to their Government to ensure they can feed their families and get back into the workforce.

We made it through the pandemic – but how many of us will make it through the recession?

