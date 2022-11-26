Points of Order: Escaping to the Chathams, Kelvin takes a tumble, MPs' speedy speeches

Chatham Islands leaders will push for Government help when the PM visits, as soaring diesel prices make life difficult for residents.

Stuff’s political reporters share diversions and observations on hive life in Points of Order, their weekly column on the peculiarity of Parliament.

OPINION: The prime minister went somewhere out of the reach of even livestreams on Friday.

After a week of chilling warnings from Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, who confirmed to Parliament that he’s steering the country towards a recession, Jacinda Ardern got into the hold of an Air Force plane and flew to the Chatham Islands.

The turbulence did not end for deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis​ however, who took a tumble exiting the plane, following the Prime Minister who walked off in high-heeled boots.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis taking a tumble as he follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern off the airforce plane after landing on Chatham Island.

The Chatham Islands wouldn’t be a bad place to visit if you’re trying to escape the world. With the 24/7 news cycle accustomed to live-streaming press briefings, reporters packed their cameras, microphones and livestream dongles onto the air force plane. But just as Ardern arrived, the islands’ satellite-connected internet cut out.

Ardern was there for work. It had been 10 years since a prime minister last visited that far-flung corner of the country. But ACT leader David Seymour criticised the day-trip, saying Ardern should be back home in Auckland following the killing of Janak Patel in an Auckland dairy.

With crime and talk of a recession dominating the end of the week, the halls of power were somewhat sombre - until Friday.

MPs fled Parliament, overtired from being in a lengthy session in urgency (where Parliament has to sit longer to try to pass a whole pile of legislation), finishing at midnight Thursday and finally wrapping up at 4pm Friday.

“It is now time to pull up stumps,” Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said as he called for its end, as the Organic Products and Production Bill committee stage part one, came to a close.

Some of the examples of what are usually lengthy speeches: Statutes Amendment Bill – Third Reading

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack​: This is the most exciting and important bill of the day. The Governance and Administration Committee did consider it very, very deeply. I'm very, very happy to commend it to the House.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell​: A statutes amendment bill is a very non-contentious piece of legislation–technical changes, nothing too controversial. I support this bill.

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange​: Great bill–let's pass it.

Green MP Jan Logie​: The Green Party is happy to, as always, support statutes. I wish I could be as pithy as Chris Penk in this, but I'll just say: uncontroversial in its nature; happy to support it.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett​: This is a bill. This is a House. I commend it.

National MP Maureen Pugh​: It’s done.