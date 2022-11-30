The not-so-subtle sexism that followed Finland's Sanna Marin from Helsinki to Auckland

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin has spoken about the importance of advocating for women's rights, and strengthening New Zealand and Finland's connections, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.

ANALYSIS: Sanna Marin and Jacinda Ardern regularly face sexist double standards as their nations’ prime ministers – but Marin surely would not have expected such jibes to follow her to a press conference in Auckland, where her counterpart felt the need to remind reporters that two women leaders don’t meet just because they’re women.

On her first visit to New Zealand, the first questions lobbed at Marin were not about the war on her doorstep, nor her bold decision to apply for Nato membership, a move which threatens the security of her nation’s relationship with Russia.

She wasn’t asked about her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, or what she and Ardern could do to better help women facing brutality and persecution in Iran or Afghanistan.

Instead, when the two leaders appeared at a press conference marking Marin’s first visit to New Zealand, Ardern was asked a series of inane questions. This included whether they were meeting “just because you’re similar in age and have a lot of common stuff there...”

It was then that Ardern pointed out that women leaders don’t meet simply because they share a gender, or an age bracket.

“I wonder if anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were a similar age,” Ardern retorted.

Marin is 37 and Ardern is 42. When Obama and Key first met in 2009, both were 48.

READ MORE:

* Climate change and Ukraine on the agenda for Jacinda Ardern's trip to the US

* PM defends trip abroad during storm at home

* The hijab can be a symbol of power, or a tool of oppression



Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland.

Dr Josephine Varghese, a political analyst at Victoria University’s Democracy Project, said the tone and tenor of the questions was disappointing. It also resulted in a missed opportunity to ask more about what they were doing to help women who were not as privileged as them.

Women and girls are facing a significant deterioration in their human rights around the world. Women in Afghanistan can’t leave the house or work under Taliban rule. In Iran, the theocratic regime is violently cracking down on women-led protests sparked by the death of a young woman arrested for not sufficiently covering her hair. Russia’s war on Ukraine is having a devastating impact on displaced women and children.

Growing inequality and the sharply rising cost-of-living have a greater negative effect on women, who are generally paid less, have fewer economic opportunities and are more likely to lead single-parent households.

For Ardern, valid questions could centre around the women experiencing violence in emergency accommodation, or young mothers living in cars with their children.

New Zealand and Finland had made huge strides when it came to women and politics, Varghese said, and both populations broadly accept women in leadership roles. Notably, Parliament hit a gender equality milestone earlier this month, when women made up a full half of MPs in the House.

But there needed to be a greater focus on the women who are struggling, Varghese said.

“Gender is always an important issue,” she said. “We need to look at gender in more of a deep way and turn our focus away from women who are privileged ... both those leaders are now presiding over economies where inequality is growing.”

Marin and Ardern share superficial commonalities such as being young, liberal left-progressives, and being mothers. Marin faced intense scrutiny when a video of her dancing exuberantly at a house party was leaked to tabloids, and she took a test to prove to critics she wasn’t under the influence of drugs.

At home, Ardern regularly faces misogynistic vitriol which far exceeds the bounds of legitimate political criticism, as well as violent threats which are deemed a risk to national security. This arguably worsened throughout the pandemic

Ardern threw her support behind Marin and said the criticism directed at her partying was harmful and wouldn’t attract people to politics. She agreed with Marin on Wednesday when she said it was important to show younger generations you could still be yourself and engage in politics. “There is room for you,” Ardern said.

During Wednesday's press conference, Marin said her visit to New Zealand and Australia – the first ever for a Finnish leader – came at a time of intense geopolitical instability, and that democracies should ensure they are working closely together.

But she was also questioned about the “party PM” tag and whether it was fair.

“I don’t focus on it. I focus on other issues – there is war in Europe,” Marin said. “You are free to discuss and write what you want, but I am focussed on the issues.”