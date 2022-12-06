Spare Willie Jackson a thought - the new public media plan is barely defensible

If the Government really wantsto help public media, it could take RNZ and TVNZ fully into being publicly funded broadcasters, Luke Malpass writes.

Luke Malpass is political editor of Stuff.

OPINION: Willie Jackson had a shocker of an interview on Q+A on Sunday about the newly re-imagined Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media. Jackson appeared unprepared, defensive and his general argument about concerns around the speed, structure and independence of the new entity amounted to: trust us, we’re the Government.

Not good enough. Loads of people don't trust the media, even fewer since the Public Interest Journalism Fund was instituted – and saying ‘don’t worry, the Government will sort it out’, will not help.

But beyond the bluster, spare a thought for Jackson. He is trying to defend a dog of a concept (not just bill) not of his own making. ANZPM – the merger between RNZ and TVNZ, which will broadly keep the former ad-free and the latter commercial in some sort of cross-subsidising arrangement – is, as others have written, a solution in search of a problem. It is the ultimate Government busywork scheme.

Too cheap to actually fund a public media company, the Government’s previous broadcasting minister, Kris Faafoi, pushed through this weird arrangement and virtually no-one, including Jackson, seems to be able to say what real benefits it offers or how it will really work beyond banal platitudes.

It has no clear rationale, no clear plan, and no obvious problem it is willing to fix. It should have been abandoned years ago.

There are three main prongs to Government funding of media: the first through TVNZ, which washes its face commercially – it brings in $322 million in ad revenue per year – but doesn't have to worry about its shareholder (the Government) deploying any capital to better use and can choose to not pay its shareholder a dividend. Then there is RNZ, which is fully government-funded to the tune of $48m per year and ad-free. And finally, NZ On Air, which is a competitive fund that basically all media companies as well as production houses, filmmakers and so on can bid to get money from.

There are structural challenges facing both RNZ and TVNZ. As with the rest of media, the internet has upended legacy business models, consumer habits and revenue streams.

But the new ANZPM will create the worst of both worlds. According to an earlier leaked business case, it could suck down an estimated $210m in taxpayer funds per year, plus continue to compete in the ad market that all the commercial operators do (disclosure: Stuff, the publisher of this website, submitted against the creation of the new entity).

And it isn't clear at all what this will achieve. Will the public be better served, or indeed the sector? The current regime could be bolstered by simply funding RNZ more. Of the possible estimated $210m per year that will need to be tipped into ANZPM, RNZ could be given an extra $25m, increasing its budget by 50% and NZ on Air could, similarly, be given more money.

Jackson said in his interview that he wanted New Zealand to have an ABC or a BBC. But the Australian Broadcasting Corporation receives A$1.06 billion (NZ$1.12b) per year from the taxpayer and the British Broadcasting Corporation gets £3.8b per year (NZ$7.28b). Both get some revenue from sales of, and related to, content they produce – the ABC a little bit, the BBC quite a lot.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ministers Nanaia Mahuta and Willie Jackson.

Quite how banging the two entities together can help “public media” – which is often a phrase used to describe worthy but boring, and often times elitist, content that wouldn’t cut it in the marketplace – has always been unclear.

That’s fine, that is public media. And in general the content of both the Beeb and the ABC in Australia suggest that you pay for what you get. Even with the evergreen complaints about bias, both are services that their public approves of, and New Zealand would probably be well-served by such a system. The downside, as with any Government media, is that budgets can always be cut.

If the Government really wanted to help public media – and create a stronger commercial media sector, it could simply take RNZ and TVNZ fully into being publicly funded broadcaster and be done with it. As it is it will be tipping over $200m a year in any way, why not make it a round $300m?

As it is, the current plan seems pretty pointless at best and bad for the sector at worst.

In a way, this whole exercise shows the worst particular instincts of this Government. An inability to back down when clearly doing the wrong thing, stubbornness and embarking something that is expensive and not clearly better than the status quo.

And, based on Jackson’s interview, the Government will rush through the legislation and get the new entity up and running by the middle of the year. What could possible go wrong?

So while Jackson might have flubbed around like crazy on protecting editorial independence, that will actually be the easiest fix to this giant folly. The bigger mistake – the ill-conceived merger itself would be difficult for anyone to defend.