The real people will remain invisible in this royal commission

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANALYSIS: The Royal Commission into the Government’s Covid-19 response is supported across politics, but a first reading of the terms of reference suggests the inquiry will be surprisingly narrow.

Often royal commission terms of reference are relatively broad and straightforward, leaving the commissioners’ scope to effectively find out who were the bad guys or who stuffed up – and the conditions and events that enabled those two things.

This time, the terms of reference are verbose, and mostly seem to see the world through the Covid response and its process rather than examining the broader questions of the extent to which New Zealand’s entire policy suite was worth it. We got through Covid, fewer died from Covid here than other countries, but at what cost?

And that’s not just dollars and jobs, that’s in delayed diagnoses, medical treatment, mental stress, not seeing relatives and collateral damage to New Zealand’s institutions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall at the post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

Instead, the commission – to be headed up by Australian-based epidemiologist Tony Blakely, flanked by former Treasury Secretary John Whitehead and former Key-Government Minister Hekia Parata – will seemingly look more into the mechanics of the response.

While there is scope to examine the economic decisions, the questions seem to mostly revolve around the “how”, rather than the “why”.

Within the apparent scope of this commission that makes sense – its stated purpose is not so much to rake over what happened, but to learn broad lessons for next time.

Interestingly, there also seemed to be a hint of the distasteful New Zealand exceptionalism that crept in during Covid – the commissioners are not allowed to travel internationally, nor get people in from overseas. Maybe they’ll be zooming, but learning how other jurisdictions handled things – if truly looking for lessons for next time – seems sensible.

It seems, with a $15 million budget, the inquiry is aiming to be both diligent and thrifty. But, given that the Abuse in Care Royal Commission has cost upwards of $56 million, that is surely wishful thinking.

So what is beyond the scope of the Covid-19 Response Royal Commission? Two things stand out in particular.

First, the “the operation of the private sector, except where the private sector delivers services integral to a pandemic response”. So the bit of the economy that generates the growth and revenue to support policies isn’t going to be looked into. That appears an odd exclusion.

Second, vaccine efficacy. It’s understandable that the Government doesn't want to get the commission bogged down with claims and counterclaims over how good a vaccine is. However, given that various draconian restrictions on civil and economic liberty were specifically linked to getting a vaccine, evaluating how good it actually was – or the process by which those decisions were made – is surely worthwhile.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the inquiry, alongside Minister Ayesha Verrall.

Another feature of the commission’s job looks like it will be undertaken an in abstract, high level. For example, monetary policy will be examined, but not individual Reserve Bank decisions. General policies will be examined, but not specific clinical, regional health or MIQ decisions.

It will not drag in the individual people affected by the Government’s decisions. There will be no Ardern vs the KFC worker, or Chris Hipkins versus Charlotte Bellis, or Adrian Orr vs aggrieved would-be-first homebuyers.

While done for very justifiable and sensible reasons, this is perhaps the most uncomfortable aspect of the terms of reference. The biggest injustices that happened to people – small and large during the toughest of the Covid restrictions – were precisely because people were invisible, subsumed to a supposedly greater whole.

People won’t have their stories told, they won’t get to testify in any way. Individual decisions affecting real individuals are off limits.

Make no mistake, all the talk of kindness over these past two years, while sincere, was always backed up by the jack boot of the state. It was the faceless bureaucracies that decided who could go to funerals, travel, head to the hospitals and other things we’d all rather forget, that will remain faceless.

No doubt the royal commissioners will apply the terms of reference in a way to get a worthwhile outcome. And to the Government’s credit it is a pretty hard ask framing an inquiry around something that touched literally every part of New Zealand society.

We are supposed to hear back from the commission in 2024. Expect it to be later. It will be a massive task.