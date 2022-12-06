Ministry of Justice should strike a swift settlement to end crippling strike action

TEU staff at Waikato university will be part of a nationwide strike on Thursday. (First published October, 2022)

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 16 years.

OPINION: Have public sector workers decided to go for broke, pressing the industrial unrest button en masse?

A sizeable chunk of the state sector workforce has been or is currently flexing its union muscle, or is threatening to do so, in the clamour for beefy pay increases to neutralise the cost of living spike.

Some of the resulting settlements are proving to be eye-watering – like the 17.9% pay hike pocketed by some general staff at our universities, over the term of their agreement.

Economist Cameron Bagrie rightly raises concerns that stonking pay hikes risk fuelling and extending the inflationary cycle.

But it’s the prolonged industrial action bearing down on the nation’s courts that is particularly disturbing.

Since November 11, Ministry of Justice (MOJ) court staff have seriously hobbled the ability of our courts to fully and freely function, with the Public Service Association’s (PSA) rolling work to rule industrial action.

On the face of it, it looks like low-level disruption. Under the work to rule stipulations, court and security staff are strictly taking their two 10-minute breaks at 10.30am and 3pm, plus they’re taking a one-hour lunch break at 12.30pm and ensuring they all finish work by 5pm.

However, because court security staff are MOJ employees and active participants in this action, they have to clear and close the court precinct on each occasion a break or lunch is taken.

After banishing court users, including lawyers, jurors, witnesses, complainants, defendants and their family members, to bide their time on the footpath, security staff then have to power up again and re-screen everyone, before courtroom business can resume.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Court security staff have been involved in strike action over concerns about the cost of living, but their action is having a devastating impact on the court process.

As a result, the action morphs 80 minutes of downtime into several hours of lost operating time every day in our courtrooms.

In Christchurch, for example, court session times have been drastically slashed since November 11, a situation that has been verified with the Criminal Bar Association.

Courts have only been sitting from 11am to midday, before shutting down ahead of lunch.

The court precinct then reopens at 1.30pm, with court sitting from 2pm for a ludicrous 30 minutes, before the shutdown then kicks in ahead of the 3pm tea break.

At 3.15pm, the court precinct reopens, users are re-screened and sitting time resumes from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, before the end of day close-down commences to clear the precinct by 5pm.

So only two and half hours of court sitting time is taking place on an average day, as a result of the union action.

It is a farcical waste of everyone’s time and an outrageous obstruction to the administration of justice.

This insidious work to rule caper is far more disruptive than the strike action that court staff staged in 2018.

Stuff Stuff columnist Mike Yardley believes the Ministry of Justice should agree a swift settlement to end the crippling union action.

Chris Wilkinson-Smith,​ vice-president of the Criminal Bar Association, says the industrial action is very disruptive and alarming.

Last week he told RNZ that “it is reducing work through-put by 40% to 50%,” which concurs with the reduced sitting hours in Christchurch.

The justice system is already swamped with a monumental backlog in cases as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this sustained work to rule action will severely compound that bottleneck.

Serious criminal cases awaiting trial are typically now delayed by over two years. PSA organiser Willie Cochrane tells me that the MOJ “remains the lowest-paid public sector employer”.

“Staff are struggling to make ends meet. Some are not even paid the living wage.”

NZNO/Supplied Nurses are among the public sector workers who have gone on strike for better pay and conditions in recent months.

He claims many court staff require supplementary allowances from Work and Income for food and housing.

Public sector pay data indicates court security officers and court registry officers earn between $50,000 and $70,000.

Cochrane is refusing to say how substantial a pay increase the PSA is demanding for these staff, but he does suggest they deserve the median public sector salary rate, which is currently $79,000 annually.

Similarly, the MOJ won’t publicly disclose what offer is on the table.

Chief operating officer Carl Crafar tells me the ministry “is engaging with the PSA with a view to gaining agreement for industrial action to be withdrawn”.

As this standoff grinds on for a fourth week, with no definite end in sight, it’s imperative that the MOJ brings this debilitating nonsense to an end and strikes a swift settlement.

Justice delayed is indeed justice denied.