The year that could be: Stuff's political predictions for 2023

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking her ministers to prioritise policy over the summer break, saying the Government needs a clear focus on the economy in 2023.

Yesterday Stuff’s political reporters marked their predictions for 2022. They just managed to make a passing grade.

Now they do the unthinkable once more and attempt to guess 20 things that will happen in 2023.

OPINION: This year starts with more certainty than 2022 did, on the Covid front at least, and it is the economy that will take centre stage.

Will inflation still be a big talking point throughout the year, with the 2023 election looming? Who will succeed and who will fail?

The Predictions for 2023

Covid-19 will no longer play a meaningful role in politics for the first time since 2019. The consequences of Covid will continue to play out, but regardless of case numbers, the political train will have moved on.

At least one leader of a major political party will no longer be leader, or will have announced their exit, by the end of the year.

Airfares will continue to be expensive and Air New Zealand’s fares, in particular, will become a political headache for the Government.

After a busy year of post-Covid travel, Jacinda Ardern will make a trip to China, being the first leader to do so since 2016 and the first since Xi Jinping has really started asserting his authority over the country.

With the major three waters legislation shepherded through Parliament, Nanaia Mahuta will lose the local government portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle, but she will retain foreign affairs.

There will be a new political party in Parliament. Whether it is an NZ First comeback, TOP, New Conservatives or another party, the times seem right for a political disrupter to come to the people’s house. This is extremely rare in New Zealand politics and tough to do, but 2023 could just be the year.

There will be another sizeable anti-government/vaccine type protest out the front of Parliament, although it will last only for a day.

The Māori Party will win two electorates: Rawai Waititi’s current seat of Waiariki and the seat of Te Tai Hauāuru, which Speaker of the House and MP since 2014 Adrian Rurawhe is not expected to recontest. The party will bring in at least one other MP from its list.

Ayesha Verrall will become the health minister, while the overworked and underrated Andrew Little will be moved on to other portfolios as part of the reshuffle at the start of the year.

Transport Minister Michael Wood will be compelled to write Auckland a big cheque for light rail in the face of Mayor Wayne Brown's refusal to pay for the current plan, or the plan will be changed, yet again.

Labour MPs Deborah Russell, Barbara Edmonds and Duncan Webb will all be promoted into Ardern’s ministry.

More Labour Cabinet ministers will announce their retirement before the general election.

When the Green Party holds its AGM and the co-leadership positions fall vacant current co-leader James Shaw will be re-elected without any fuss, unlike this year. Marama Davidson will remain leader.

New Zealand will go into recession, however it won’t officially be a recession – defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth – until after the election.

Inflation – as measured through the Consumer Price Index – won’t fall below 6.5% prior to the election. But the Reserve Bank won’t need to ratchet up interest rates any higher than its currently predicted high water mark of 5.5%, and Adrian Orr and the bank’s monetary policy committee may be able to stop south of that.

Te Whatu Ora's Health New Zealand's backlog of elective surgeries will remain and even blow out further, from about 5.2 months of extra work estimated in October.

