Hipkins is a political terrier, and National should beware the underdog

Police Minister Chris Hipkins talks about what sort of prime minister he will be.

You can tell just how serious National is about the cost of living crisis. Just look at their buffet table - laden with symbolism rather than a lavish spread.

So hungry for election victory, the MPs are sticking to message discipline so rigorously that even their caucus retreat lunch breaks are on message.

As the television cameras panned over Chris Bishop, deep in conversation with Michael Woodhouse, the campaign chair plucked a single chip from a bowl. Just one salty snack.

Voters look, no wasteful spending here.

It is a new year diet plan inspired by the kitchen cabinet of the Key years. A slimmed down menu for the John Key-lite era: as inflationary pressure bites, this lean new National party won’t.

Of course, it won’t be the catering that Christopher Luxon’s MPs will remember from their caucus away-day lunch.

As National nibbled on fruit segments and cheese platters, across town, Jacinda Ardern began the countdown to Labour’s election year Hunger Games.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis, Matt Doocey, Sam Uffindell, and Christopher Luxon at the National Party caucus retreat in Napier.

Suddenly, the recipe had changed. With her resignation, Ardern extinguished Labour’s best hope.

But she also snuffed out National’s strategy: that oppositions don’t win elections; governments lose them. This race just became Luxon’s to lose

National doesn’t want to recalibrate its campaign. The message stays the same, representing the party's traditionally perceived strength as stronger economic managers.

This is still a cost of living election. But the dynamics will change with Chris Hipkins in charge and that means National must sharpen its thinking.

Stuff October’s election is Luxon’s to lose.

Hipkins - affectionately called Chippy, a nickname he is known to hate - is a terrier. His political career started with a scrap, suing the police after he was arrested on Parliament’s grounds for protesting the corporatisation of tertiary education.

He extracted an apology from Speaker Lockwood Smith and the police commissioner, and $200,000 in compensation for fellow demonstrators.

The Remutaka MP entered politics in 2008 and cut his teeth during Labour’s nine years in the political wilderness. His mentor was one-time caucus enforcer Annette King.

Hipkins won’t allow Labour to return to the Opposition benches without a fight. Nor will he let Luxon continue to coast to victory on vague promises about the economy.

There are already few substantial differences in tax and debt policy between the two main parties, and if a Chippy-led Labour Party is set on reclaiming the centre, Luxon will have to work harder to truly set his party apart.

Hipkins is more sure-footed than Luxon. His tribalism can make him rash, although friends say he has been working on keeping that in check.

The 44-year-old holds the skills and experience to hold Luxon’s feet to the fire on what its ‘competent economic management’ really means, specifically for the funding of core public services. (All this assumes Labour also ditches distracting, unpopular initiatives and issues that we neatly package up as ‘identity politics’. And that the caucus hold their nerve and don’t agitate).

By taking herself out the campaign, Ardern has drawn much of the heat out of what was shaping up to be a fractious and divisive election year, capping a fractious and divisive term.

With apologies to both, two boring men in suits arguing about the best route out of a recession might just be the meat and potatoes election we all need.

The new PM enters the blocks as an underdog, but no-one should assume a lopsided race will be easy for National.