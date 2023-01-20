Hipkins the clear choice, but good and bad decisions are on offer

Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as Prime Minister and says she's been humbled by the messages she has received.

ANALYSIS: Now that the caucus recovery from Jacinda Ardern’s Napier resignation has begun, Labour MPs are hitting the phones to try to form a consensus on who should be the next leader.

Being the Labour Party, there are plenty of people who were around during the David Cunliffe years, who are warning not to underestimate the party’s ability to make the wrong call.

By definition, whoever wins the leadership race is the will of the caucus – or the wider party. But according to several Labour insiders, “there is a good decision and a bad decision”.

In the current circumstances, a view is forming that the good decision, should he want it, is Chris Hipkins to take the job.

This is for several reasons. First, he has the highest level of name recognition with the public after high profile roles in education, health and especially as Minister for Covid-19 Response.

He is also one of Labour’s most competent ministers and has been mostly successful at any portfolio he has turned his hand to.

The question was always whether he wanted it.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Chris Hipkins is emerging as the “good decision” for his Labour colleagues.

When this article was published a consensus seemed to be forming around Hipkins to make the leadership handover nice and tidy, but these situations are always highly fluid.

The party’s Māori caucus is meeting in Wellington on Saturday and the question of the structure of the deputy leadership will be one to watch. In other words, will the deputy leadership of Labour be once again split from the deputy prime ministership? Currently, Grant Robertson is deputy prime minister while Kelvin Davis is the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

When Ardern announced that she was leaving, she indicated that she would be resigning no later than February 7. That was the shortest timeframe needed for Labour to go to its electoral college to elect a new leader if it has to do so. These rules were changed in late 2021 in order to give the first call to caucus to reach a consensus.

RICKY WILSON Members of Labour’s Māori caucus are welcomed on to Te Tii Marae at Waitangi in 2021. Their stance in the leadership battle could prove pivotal.

Under the rules, if a candidate can get two-thirds of the caucus to support them they become leader.

If that proportion of caucus cannot rally around a candidate, it goes out to Labour’s electoral college, which allows the caucus, the wider membership and the unions to all have a say. Forty per cent of the total vote is carried by the caucus, 40% by the party members and 20% by “affiliate party members” (affiliated unions).

In a way Ardern’s exit in this manner was clearly designed so that Labour did not have a drawn out contest. The analogy used by a number of people close to Ardern and some Labour MPs was that they didn’t want a drawn-out race in the vein of the UK Tories, which saw Liz Truss win after weeks of campaigning.

Ardern’s gift to the party was to give the new leader an election date to work towards and the party a fast process to decide who that person will be.

It is also worth remembering that Labour actually still is a majority government that will want to achieve things before the term is up.

Hipkins has the nickname “Chippy”. He is also considered by some colleagues to be the worst-dressed MP in Parliament. He lived up to that on Friday when he turned up to Napier airport in a black hoodie, cap and sunnies.

During the height of Covid-19 last summer he did a media stand up on the Kapiti coast, when he appeared out of the bushes, sauntering his way down to the microphones.

These are actually traits that can make him relatable. He is his own person, straightforward and is mostly open, expansive and reasonable.

The fact that he came through being Covid-19 minister with his reputation intact is testament to his political skill. It is easy to forget that he presided over effectively every success and a lot of failures of the Covid-19 response and came out the other side.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The immediate shock at Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement at a Labour gathering in Napier has quickly turned to the business of sorting out the future leadership.

The sheer scale of what he oversaw – and which, when put in proper context, operated pretty well on the whole – would have simply drowned most ministers.

He is also funny, and is far more comfortable answering questions than some of his colleagues. Chief among his political attributes – and an underrated one – he is pretty good at admitting mistakes and moving on, a skill no doubt honed while in charge of the massive government machinery of Covid-19 that included the MIQ system.

There has been much made about whether Ardern has abandoned a sinking ship. This is unfair criticism.

If we take the claim that she has run out of gas at face value, that is completely reasonable. You don’t want a prime minister who doesn’t really want to be there.

And if it is the case that she thinks, given the circumstances, that someone else would be better to lead the party with the stiff economic challenges facing New Zealand, then that is fair enough too.

But there is another dynamic at play. Near the end of last year Labour seemed to be flexing negative lines about Luxon as a strategy: too right-wing, inexperienced, social conservative and so on.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff One of the immediate questions for the new Labour leader will be what to do about the current finance minister, Grant Robertson.

That is probably still Labour’s strongest play, but it isn’t Ardern’s strength nor part of the brand that made her successful. Hipkins and Grant Robertson are happy political scrappers.

In an odd way, according to several Labour MPs, the news that Grant Robertson was not going to contest the job was a bigger surprise than the PM going. Robertson, of course, pointed out that he ruled it out in 2014 and had not changed his mind.

The question for whoever the new leader may be will be whether to retain Robertson in finance. While on the one hand he is the best person for the job, and a crucial political talent for Labour, retaining him would also see some of the advantages of newness at the top ceded. It will be a tough call.

The jostling for position continues, but Labour is really at a crossroads. This election will be tough enough as it is and Christopher Luxon is now the presumptive favourite. The Labour Party has to get this right.