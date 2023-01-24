Is Hipkins a caretaker PM or genuine election game-changer?

The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 16 years.

OPINION: A week is indeed a long time in politics. It can be brutal, abrupt and seismic – shattering the hazy slumber of a summer’s afternoon.

In the dizzying space of 72 hours, Jacinda Ardern revealed her swift exit from the nation’s top job and Chris Hipkins humbly accepted his unanimous caucus endorsement as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister.

Labour executed a very clean, seamless transition.

As we’ve seen so many times before, leading people through times of profound crisis generally leads to expedited burn-out, short-leashing leaders’ shelf-lives and stomach for sticking around.

Jacinda Ardern was an exceptional crisis leader with a very good heart, deftly defusing the risk of reprisals from the abhorrent Christchurch terror attack, and crisis-managing the first year of the Covid pandemic with aplomb. I respect her hugely for that.

But 2021’s pandemic speed-wobbles and political misjudgments, from the misery of the MIQ lottery to that painfully long and destructive Auckland lockdown, was when the rot set in for her Government’s favourability ratings and her personal polling.

That was when Ardern first lost control of the narrative and started shedding support.

Labour is yet to recover from that freefall in the polls, with the cost of living crisis and rising crime dominating 2022’s news agenda and further tanking their political fortunes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images While he must shoulder responsibility for Labour’s record, Chris Hipkins has the chance to chart a new course, says Mike Yardley.

With a punishing election looming, I’m not surprised that Ardern couldn’t rekindle the necessary fire in the belly. If you know you’ve flamed out and don’t have the appetite for the fight, bowing out is the only sensible course of action.

I wish every New Zealander had the good grace to wish her only the best, post-politics - but the insidious, fracturing power of social media has seemingly perverted our basic sense of common decency.

As the Ardern era comes to a sudden and unceremonious close, the incoming prime minister offers Labour the best opportunity to resuscitate the party’s third-term prospects.

Yes, Chris Hipkins is saddled with the baggage of Labour’s mediocre record of delivery. And his own ministerial legacy is not without its blemishes.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Mike Yardley says he will always respect Jacinda Ardern for the way she led the country through the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The unimpressive performance of the Te Pūkenga polytechnic merger, the abysmal level of school truancy and our faltering numeracy and literacy standards are just three cases in point.

But as much as he must shoulder the responsibility for Labour’s record, Hipkins can chart a fresh, corrective course for his Government.

As his Monday media round amply demonstrated, Chris Hipkins has all the Cs. He is clear-eyed, he has cut-through, he is coherent and connectible. He is affable, quick-witted and completely comfortable in his own skin.

And he’s more centrist than his predecessor.

1 NEWS Chris Hipkins did the Monday morning media rounds for the first time on January 23.

It will be fascinating to see how much policy baggage is heaped on the Beehive bonfire in the policy reset over the next fortnight.

The RNZ-TVNZ merger looks doomed – and rightly so. It has failed to pass the sniff test.

Similarly, the embattled Three Waters reforms have bedevilled this Government and the backlash burnt Labour in last year’s local body elections. But how far will Hipkins go to dismember the Three Waters reform model?

Blow-torching the four-entity structure and the co-governance arrangements in favour of a return to local council control, will require substantial legislative repeal and a lot of humble pie. I suspect he’s up for it.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The unimpressive performance of the Te Pūkenga merger is one of the blemishes on Chris Hipkins’ ministerial record.

Hipkins is acutely aware that co-governance, in its various guises, is a major lightning-rod for the electorate.

Just how he navigates neutralising or eliminating those tensions, without inflaming Labour’s Māori caucus, looms as one of his toughest tasks.

Meanwhile, Auckland’s Light Rail project; hate speech legislation; and Grant Robertson’s legacy project, the Social Unemployment Insurance Scheme, could all be parked up or torn up.

Beyond clearing the decks, grappling with the “pandemic of inflation” is where this election could still be won or lost.

I believe Hipkins is setting the stage for double-dip tax relief, geared at assisting low and middle-income working households.

This could consist of precision-guided family tax credits in May’s Budget, plus the juicier carrot of middle-income tax cuts, primed for the election.

How aggressively he reworks Labour’s policy platform will reveal whether Hipkins sees himself as just a caretaker tasked with damage control, or a genuine election game-changer.