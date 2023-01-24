Verity Johnson: Luxon knew gendered abuse was a problem - he just didn’t want to admit it

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: Every so often, wallowing in the dissatisfied political centre, I get lulled into a sense of resignation that I could probably vote National.

But then, almost immediately upon thinking that, Christopher Luxon does something to remind me why I can’t. Like last Friday, when he was asked whether women in politics get more gendered abuse than men. And he said, “I’m not sure about that”.

It was such an easy chance to show female voters that he cared – he was practically handed the opportunity in a lolly scramble bag. God, even David Seymour has spoken openly about women getting far more abuse than men in politics. And Seymour isn’t exactly Mr Sensitive SJW Feminist, so if he can see it then come on, bro.

READ MORE:

* Nine out of 10 hateful posts tracked in darkest corners of the internet targeted Ardern - new study

* National's Luxon says Hipkins as new PM will be 'more of the same'

* Shame on our misogyny: It's no wonder Jacinda Ardern was driven from office

* The Whole Truth: Do female politicians get worse abuse?



But no, Luxon couldn’t. And in that moment, you could hear the thump of women across the country slamming their heads into their keyboards.

Now, this isn’t a sniffy column on how Luxon needs to ‘educate himself’ on women’s experiences and ‘do better.’ I’m not his year 11 Chemistry teacher.

And actually, I don’t always get pissed off with men who are blissfully unaware how much constant crap women get for, well, existing. Nor how it increases exponentially as we become more powerful and public.

Andi Crown/Supplied Verity Johnson: The infuriating part is that all women really want is dudes to admit this stuff happens.

I’ve lost count of the times I’ve had a conversation on the lines of:

Me: (in a tone of resignation) “Ugh, a man called me a whore on the street yesterday/I got sent a creepy email/got a rapey comment on my Instagram post…”

Man friend: (in genuine stunned outrage) “What?! Seriously!? God….dudes are….awful!

Me: (sighs enviously at their innocence like a grizzled Clint Eastwood hero).

So I get it. For a lot of men, this has never happened to them. So they have the classic “well-it-doesn’t-happen-to-me-so-I-didn’t-realise-it-happens” ignorance. Especially if they’re young, or single, because it’s often only when guys start talking to their partners that they realise the truth. And how most walks of life, online and offline, are lined with overflowing drains of casual misogyny which we have to pick our way around.

123rf Verity Johnson: Luxon was the guy who knows gendered abuse is a problem, but didn’t want to admit it is because it’s just too difficult. And that is the most disappointing man of all.

(And to their credit, when they find out most guys immediately ask me what they can do to help. They have the same kinda practical urgency as if I’d said my washing machine was leaking through my apartment floor.)

But do I think Luxon is one of those young naifs? Pft. No.

It’s not like he’s never talked to a woman in power before. Nor has he never been on the internet. He knew that women have it tougher in public and politics – he just couldn’t be arsed dealing with it on radio.

As he proved a few hours later, when he had to deal with it, and shamefacedly conceded that, er, well, yes, “there is an element of gendered abuse in politics”. You could practically hear Nicola Willis unclench her jaw in the background.

See the infuriating part is that all women really want is dudes to admit this stuff happens. When guys ask how they can help me, I normally just say: now you know, please don’t pretend not to.

And the greatest irony is that this would never have lost him votes. Blue-voting women and politicians get harassed in life and in power the same way Red, Green and Yellow ones do. And again, what women across the spectrum want is for male politicians to acknowledge it. And everyone else, from David Seymour to Kelvin Davis, steps up to that.

Everyone except Luxon. No, he was the guy who knows it’s a problem, but didn’t want to admit it is because it’s just too difficult. And that is the most disappointing man of all.