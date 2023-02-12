Why 'have your say' exercises are meaningless

Wellington City Council has confirmed a fault is seeing street lamps falling to the ground with deadly force.

OPINION: A couple of weeks ago, a document dropped in my inbox. Wellington City Council wants feedback on its goal to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

The brochure itself is gorgeous, cheerfully yellow, quixotic photographs of children tending a cabbage patch, or dragging rubbish from a beach, and full of stupefying jargon like “designing out waste.”

Certainly, the comms team have been busy with it. (Too pre-occupied to tell locals about the faulty 15kg street lamps, threatening to brain them from a great height).

But it runs to 80 pages. And honestly, life is too short. Even for me, and I get paid to read consultation papers.

The strategy objectives are pleasantly vague (I mean, is anyone going to object to “Waste reduction is accessible and attractive”?) but entirely lacking in practical information, like how much funding is available or how much interventions might cost.

The pertinent information for busy people, juggling households, families, careers and an already unreliable waste collection service doesn’t come until page 61.

The carrot: a proposed introduction of food and organic waste collection. The stick: the $17 bin bags will be collected fortnightly or monthly. Suck that down with your cup of 12.8% rates rise

But in this draft strategy consultation ratepayers don’t get to say whether they want more or less kerbside collection. The exercise asks them to rate some rather nebulous goals.

Letting people vent and feel heard seems like a valid goal, but this is not good policymaking. It’s an exercise in building social licence. And spending the public affairs budget.

These over-long, meandering and expensive documents put pressure on residents’ time and energy. The very words stakeholder engagement make me want to put a stake in my eye.

They aren’t asking questions which they could meaningfully contribute to answering; like, yes, I would like to compost, or yes, the construction industry should pay more for landfill.

Before engaging with the public, organisations need to be clear and honest about what they are trying to accomplish.

Good consultation is a crucial part of democracy.

But bad consultation is a waste of everyone’s time. It leaves people dissatisfied, feeling unheard, and ultimately erodes trust. And troublingly, it is now baked into all our decision-making institutions.

Parliament’s consultation processes are by-and-large for show, to pretend people are being heard when the Government has already decided the results it wants.

Select committees, which examine proposed new laws and the work of government departments, are the focal point for engagement.

It’s where the public, civil society, industry, lobbyists and academics make suggestions on legislation. MPs scrutinise the proposals before them and then test them against the opposing and supporting arguments.

But the process is skewed in favour of the Government. Even David Wilson, Clerk of the House of Representatives, noted recently that: “Select committee scrutiny of the executive has not developed a great deal, and arguably has seen a reduction over time in the robustness of scrutiny activities.”

By and large, the principal source of advice to MPs is the officials of the department of the minister in charge of the new law.

These same officials have worked long hours to get a bill introduced, and their primary duty is to their minister.

And it is they who write a report for the select committee summarising submissions, and making recommendations for amendments. This is an inherent conflict of interest.

It could be overcome by detaching those officials from this stage of lawmaking. One solution is to properly fund the Parliamentary Library, or other independent analysts, to provide advice.

It is also wrong for members of the Government to sit on committees which is scrutinising it.

Opposition MPs could serve as chairs, instead of Government MPs.

More radically, an ACT proposal, currently before Parliament’s Standing Orders [or rules] Committee and supported by the Greens, suggests making membership proportional to the non-executive MPs in the House.

It is one way to ensure people are properly heard.

Parliament is supposed to be neutral – but at present is favouring the Government of the day. It's the very heart of our democracy – and if it is disconnected from the citizens it represents, then we can hardly expect better from lower levels of government.

