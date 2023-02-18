The election has just changed (again) and Luxon must look through the noise

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says Cyclone Gabrielle has been a wake up call for climate change and the need to prepare for it.

OPINION: As the scale of the personal tragedies and massive damage left in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle becomes apparent, its effect on the election and election-year politics is coming into sharp relief.

It will have an impact on this year’s Budget – and subsequent ones – to the tune of billions of dollars, the sum needed to get recovery under way in the affected regions, Northland, Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

It will very much be a work in progress by the time the October 14 election rolls around.

Between the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, the hue of October’s election has changed immensely.

Current cost of living problems and supply shortages will be made worse this year while the recovery and start of any rebuild loom large on the Government’s agenda.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said already that he is looking at the Budget again.

One can't help but feel a bit sorry for Robertson – he has been responsible for putting together more than his fair share of crisis Budgets and his pet project, a European-style social insurance scheme, has been kicked into the long grass by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on the ground in flood-hit Gisborne this week.

Hipkins’ reset will also now be a pivot to getting the affected parts of the country back on their feet – or at least making progress in doing so by the election date.

If the Hipkins administration was focused on paring back its agenda to bread and butter economic issues, it will now do so with a second look – bread and butter and cyclone and flood recovery. There won't be political bandwidth – let alone fiscal room – for much else.

What was supposed to be the first week back into the real cut and thrust of politics instead saw Parliament adjourned and MPs return to their electorates.

The Government's response to the disaster – which in many areas is still in the emergency phase – has been strong. There has been lots of information for the public, plenty of warnings and plenty of updates. Both Hipkins and Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty have impressed.

However, politics goes on and for National Party leader Christopher Luxon this poses some significant challenges.

Luxon has handled this week well. While the position of Leader of the Opposition is obviously a constitutionally important one and holding the g​overnment to account is crucially important – especially in times of disaster – timing is everything. In the end, more so in times of emergency than others, the Government is the prime agent. The Opposition leader is ultimately just a person who can support or criticise as the case warrants.

So far Luxon has got the balance right. In the middle of this emergency, expressing support for the response and a forward-looking view on climate change is about all he can do. He’s basically supported the Government, stayed pretty quiet and what he has said has been sensible.

Chris Skelton/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon has stayed pretty quiet and what he has said about the disaster and Government response has been sensible, says Luke Malpass.

He has now postponed his State of the Nation speech twice. This was where, essentially, he was planning to put more policy meat on the soundbite bones. While there have been some preposterous columns about how his leadership is at risk, he must hold the line, be patient and look through the noise.

Luxon rode the polls upwards on inflation, cost of living and a scarcity of workers andthose three things will now get worse as a result of the Auckland floods and Gabrielle. The economy, already constrained by labour-supply problems, will now have to set about rebuilding houses and infrastructure in significant areas of the North Island.

He will be looking very closely at the example of Simon Bridges during Covid-19. During the first lockdown Bridges wrote an intemperate Facebook post that was not wrong in substance – indeed within a few months the criticism was not only clearly valid, but also pretty tame – but it was delivered at the wrong time. When Bridges was rolled, many National MPs pointed to the Facebook post as a crucial factor in deciding to switch support away from him.

RNZ PM Chris Hipkins speaks to media during a visit to flood-stricken Gisborne on Thursday, February 16.

From National’s perspective, the twin challenges of a Hipkins-led resurgence of Labour and the natural disasters have meant a prolonged period of being mostly left out of the news cycle. But, paradoxically, the disastrous experience of National in 2020 will probably be helpful in counselling against panic this time around.

Unlike during the first polls after Jacinda Ardern’s initial Covid response, where basically everyone in the country was huddled around a TV or radio at 1pm each day, this is not an event that affects everyone, or affects everyone equally.

In campaigning terms, Ardern got what no political leader gets in the modern internet and social media age: audience concentration. Hipkins may well get a polling bump whenever the next public polls are conducted, but this year will be a hard one and National will have to take it in its stride.

There is currently no appetite in the National caucus whatsoever to revisit the question of leadership. It’s not even a question.

All that said, Luxon is yet to reposition himself relative to Hipkins. How he does that and what he chooses to concentrate on will be crucial to National’s success this year. Frustratingly for the party, all of that has been delayed.

But normal transmission will resume – and, in addition to the cost of living, voters’ minds may now be focused on some additional matters. Labour’s mantra about public investment and correcting New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit may now gain more currency as roads and bridges in the North Island are slowly repaired. Ditto for how long communications have been out in affected areas.

It also lends a reality to the backdrop of climate change – which is expected to increase the frequency and severity of cyclones and storms – and which party has more to say on it.

Interestingly, New Zealand’s political debate primarily revolves around how the country cuts emissions. But while important, ultimately the country’s actions won’t affect whether global emissions are cut to a level to stave off lots of warming. What will are China and India, and the developing countries chugging their way along the smoky road to greater prosperity.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Destruction in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the area.

However, how New Zealand adapts to this changing climate is in our hands. But it is far less talked about than cutting emissions.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has been working on adaptation and now Luxon has chimed in, looking to lend bipartisan support to that work. For the National Party, adaptation is easier than arguing for its more market-based climate policies, and the ambiguity around what it plans to do on farmgate emissions.

Parliament will be back briefly next week, and Hipkins will deliver his statement to Parliament. There will be one question time and then a recess again for another week. Some political normality will resume next week, but it’s three weeks till Parliament proper comes back. At some point the Government will get back to its promised policy reset.

National will have to bide its time, be patient and accept the reality of the situation, if it is to start this political year where it ended the last.