Kris Faafoi: Politicians living in the real world will be in demand this year

Kris Faafoi is a government and public relations specialist; a former Labour member of Parliament and a former Cabinet minister (including Minister of Civil Defence); and a former Press Gallery journalist. He will be a regular opinion contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Well, 2023 seems to be following the “four seasons in one day” pattern of the last three years, whether you’re in the real world or the world of politics.

We knew it was going to be a big year in politics, it’s an election year. But few would have predicted the state of affairs we currently find ourselves in.

Red-hot inflation was certainly on the agenda, but add to that a regime change, two deadly floods across the North Island and a dash of climate change ignorance and this year’s political landscape is monumentally different to when we sat down for Christmas lunch. And yes, today is only the 1st of March.

New Zealand is being stretched.

It’s clear Adrian Orr wants us all to lose our credit cards, but from what I can see on the streets and in reports, Kiwis are getting through this difficult time with some retail therapy, as card spending and the likes of buy now, pay later spending remains steady.

And in the last few weeks the largest clean-up job in modern history has been thrust upon families, communities and the Government.

It all makes for one of the most challenging times to govern.

It’s stating the obvious, but the next two or three months are critical for the outcome of this year’s election.

National, if it is to have any show of competing, will have to stop whoever in its ranks is white-anting its leader.

The sudden appearance of opinion pieces critical of Christopher Luxon penned by those close to the party have the effect of starting the inevitable discussions in and outside the beltway.

Trust me, I spent nine years either working for, or in, the Labour caucus in opposition, where we did a great job of creating the equivalent of Survivor NZ.

Far be it from me to offer the Opposition advice, but the public don’t like the sniff of a snapper when it comes to leadership.

What really matters for Kiwis over the next few months is how they feel about the day-to-day issues. More than in any of the other more recent elections, Kiwis won’t want to see politicians being politicians.

They will want to see them working hard, making decisions that speak to putting food on the table and the wi-fi on at home to keep the kids happy.

I witnessed a great example of this recently as I was on the train heading to a funeral on the Kāpiti Coast.

It was the day after the Government announced the extension of the public transport subsidy, and I couldn’t help but overhear the group behind me almost in relief that the half-price fares were sticking around till the end of June.

It was the most perfect focus group until the conversation shifted to being excited that Married at First Sight was starting soon. Maybe I was excited too.

So how will the Government approach these challenging times, or more precisely how will Grant Robertson approach them? The Grant Robertson I know is both pragmatic and principled.

He will put out the all points bulletin to his colleagues and all agencies.

The first part will read something like, “if it doesn't move the needle on cost of living, rebuilding flood-affected areas or keeping critical services running, I’m not interested”.

The second part will read “but we have committed to the long-term change in critical areas like health, education and housing, and we will stay the course there”.

Therefore, he will be needing all his ministers to be pushing back on the modus operandi of their agencies, who will be pleading that their out of scope budget bid is ‘different’ or ‘critical’.

The Minister of Finance will need to draw on all his experience of the Covid response to navigate the next few crucial months.

Robertson is well-placed to lead the charge. He has form.

His deft navigation of the Covid response has battle-hardened him. Experience I am sure he would have preferred not to have drawn on again so soon. Mother Nature doesn’t work that way.

I’m confident Robertson will find the way to make it work, just as Bill English did with Kaikōura and Christchurch. Because at the end of the day, experience brings wisdom. And right now we need both of those.

Chester Borrows also had experience and wisdom.

In the past few days many have written that he was trusted and respected right across the political spectrum. Because he was. A man of his word. Moe mai rā, e te rangatira.