Points of Order: Grant Robertson fires back, Parliament's new leak controls

Chris Hipkins wasn't quite brave enough to go it alone, but contributed to a group "Chee-hoo!" while speaking to media at Polyfest.

Stuff’s political reporters share diversions and observations on hive life in Points of Order, their weekly column on the peculiarity of Parliament.

OPINION: The Parliamentary Service has gone to extreme lengths to control leaks this week.

Drips from the ceiling are not a rare occurrence in the halls of power. However, the means to catch it have developed over the years. An elaborate drip catching system was constructed above a non-functioning light outside select committee rooms.

One bucket with a hose attached was hung above the (now slightly rusty) light fixture. The water presumably flowed through the hose, that was attached across to a high air vent, down to the floor, where another collection bucket finally held the water. DIY is in Parliament’s DNA.

Thomas Manch/Stuff A bucket placed to catch drips in Parliament.

However, when a Stuff reporter checked on the floor bucket, it had not yet collected any water.

On top of the leaks, another task joined the to-do list for Parliament’s maintenance team on Thursday. The bells, which ring to announce that the House is about to sit, stopped working.

Luckily, it appears our MPs can tell the time. Ministers, Opposition MPs and patsy-question askers from Labour all arrived for question time.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis was there, to ask Finance Minister Grant Robertson why a few public servants continued to work on the social insurance scheme. The plan was “paused” during Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ policy “refocus” early in February.

Robertson said it was because the policy hadn’t been cancelled, just delayed.

“It seems that the member is struggling a little bit on the difference between something being cancelled and something being paused, so I'll try and put it in terms that she will understand. Her leadership ambitions have not been cancelled; they've just been paused,” he quipped.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been firing back at the Opposition during question time.

It was just one example of Robertson firing back at the Opposition this week.

On Wednesday, he asked his own patsy question to Public Service Minister Andrew Little – about Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon. National had launched a campaign against the $1.7 billion bill that taxpayers have been forking out for consultants. In a former life, Luxon himself sent some taxpayer funds to consultants.

Robertson asked: “Would the Minister consider a report that cost $200,000 ‘pro bono’ work, as the former chair of the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council appears to do with the McKinsey report, which he called pro bono this morning on TV?”

Here’s a question Hipkins wasn’t expecting: “Can I get a chee-hoo!?”

Visiting Polyfest, the biggest cultural events on the Auckland schools’ calendar, Hipkins was asked to deliver a hearty “chee-hoo!”

Hearing the question, he leaned back from the microphone, grimaced and replied: “Ah, I don’t know. I wouldn’t want to... I wouldn’t want to mess it up.”

Luckily, many members from Labour’s Pasifika and Māori caucus were there to help. “We can do a group one,” Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni offered.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, Stuff’s political gallery returned to the leak the bucket to see what it had scooped up by Friday afternoon. The elaborate creation was gone. It’s unclear if the leaks have been dammed, or if those at Parliament just need to work harder to catch them.