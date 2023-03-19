Greens to use 'State of the Planet' speech to rally the Left, as Labour turns to centre

Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson are set to deliver their “state of the planet” speech this weekend.

ANALYSIS: The Green Party is eyeing up Labour’s vote, as it fights for survival and vents its frustration about climate action and Chris Hipkins’ policy purge.

The party is holding its “State of the Planet” speech in Auckland on Sunday, setting the tone for its election year campaign. It follows National’s “State of the Nation” speech, a few weeks ago, where Christopher Luxon took aim at government consultants.

These speeches are a chance to energise the party volunteers, and signal where the leaders’ heads are at before the election campaign really heats up.

Stuff understands the Greens’ speech focuses on carving a unique identity on the political Left, away from Labour, in the hopes of enticing Labour’s most progressive and liberal voters away from the governing party. While James Shaw and Marama Davidson will not focus on any major policy announcement on Sunday, the speech is expected to give a clear insight into their election strategy.

It will also throw cold water over any murmur that a “teal deal” between National and the Greens could be possible post-election.

After weeks of criticism from ardent climate activists and Te Pāti Māori, about whether the Greens are in coalition simply to “greenwash” the Government, Shaw will continue on his tightrope mission to criticise the Government – while also talking up some of the wins he’s had by being part of it.

Above that, however, he’ll try and fuel fear for the Left about what an ACT-National Government could look like.

“The only way Christopher Luxon can become prime minister will be with the support of David Seymour and the ACT party. An ACT Party that has pledged to restart oil drilling in Maui dolphin habitats, ditch our climate targets, tear up Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and cut taxes for the wealthiest few,” Shaw is expected to say.

He’ll label the prospect of an ACT-National coalition, “an alliance between parties addicted to fossil fuels”.

Hipkins’ recent policy purge, which include projects that were meant to reduce carbon emissions, will also offer an easy criticism of the new Labour regime. (Since ditching the projects, Labour has insisted they wouldn’t have been that good at reducing emissions anyway.)

Nevertheless, the Greens made it clear they weren’t happy with policies – such as the Clean Car Upgrade – being ditched. They’re expected to use Hipkins’ policy purge, and increased focus on centre-issues, to rally support from the dejected Left and those highly concerned by climate change.

Their aim will be to woo the Left’s most staunch supporters, arguing that only the Greens can stop Labour from swaying too far to the do-nothing centre. With Jacinda Ardern gone, it should be easier for them to frame the new Labour as a very different beast to the one that secured a majority government and much of the younger support which the Greens rely on.

Ahead of Election 2023, Shaw and Davidson seek to position themselves as the saviours not just of the planet – but of the political Left as well.