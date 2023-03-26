Wayne Brown just helped the Government in its grab for local power

The poll reveals how many people say they have a good understanding of co-governance in the context of Three Waters.

Andrea Vance is a senior Stuff journalist and regular Sunday Star-Times columnist

Opinion: Wellington’s councillors continued their estrangement from the city’s residents (and possibly reality) last week with a long debate about “vision”.

Councils’ long-term plans outline their vision, community outcomes, work programme and budgets for the coming decade.

But the capital’s council - arguably the country’s most wasteful, incompetent and dysfunctional - needed a vision for the vision.

And, true to form, they couldn’t even agree on that.

There is an alternative vision for the future. But it isn’t one they are going to like.

This government is undertaking significant reforms that will fundamentally change the way that communities shape and make decisions.

To a cynical eye, they amount to increased centralisation, and potentially more amalgamation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff An independent panel guiding a Future for Local Government Review will report back to minister Kieran McAnulty later this year.

Resource management reform is well underway. Already, there are concerns about a loss of local voice in a proposed regional planning system.

The Three Waters policy is contentious because the Government is proposing to take billions of dollars' worth of drinking, waste and storm water assets off the hands of local councils and put them in the hands of four new entities.

And finally, there is an ongoing review of the future of local government. So far, two reports from the review’s panel are fairly vague.

But they suggest that some issues would be better tackled at scale: climate change mitigation and adaptation, transport and waste management and regulatory responsibilities across animal control, sale of alcohol and building regulations.

Residents can barely raise themselves to vote in local elections. There can be little expectation that people will march in the street to save the jobs of their community representatives.

Some, weary of wasteful spending and an out-of-touch, overly-complicated bureaucracy may welcome a shake-up.

Slashing the number of councils, in favour of citizen assemblies and more referendums, could look attractive to many. Especially if it promises to arrest ever-climbing rates bills.

Stuff Auckland Mayor, Wayne Brown.

So who then will defend the councils, and stave off this wave of reform?

That is the job of advocacy body Local Government New Zealand, the group from which Auckland mayor Wayne Brown made a petulant exit last week.

Brown claims it will save in subscription fees and force cabinet ministers to engage in meaningful consultation with the city.

It may well strengthen Auckland’s hand, but it will be at the expense of the wider sector.

Like any typical industry body, the brains are held in the membership. And Auckland, by sheer dint of its size, brought the heft.

It could afford to lend capacity and capability – such as senior policy people or planners – when it came to developing policy positions. That’s now missing from the table.

The presence of Auckland also removed the simmering tensions around the political attention and investment that flows into the largest city.

LGNZ’s position on Three Waters – it signed an agreement not to oppose the reform – alienated it from some of its membership.

That put it in conflict with Brown, who is a central figure in protest group Communities 4 Local Democracy.

Now his tantrum further fractures the sector. It no longer speaks with credibility as one voice on the workability and practicality of proposals.

In some cases, it may also now be competing, especially in upcoming vital questions about how local government is funded.

Central government has been assuming more and more of local government’s accountabilities and responsibilities, hollowing it out and turning it into a parks-and-libraries institution.

Wayne Brown just made that power grab a whole lot easier.