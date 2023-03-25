Points of Order: Pies, pipes and prattle - election season is underway

Stuff’s political reporters share diversions and observations on hive life in Points of Order, their weekly column on the peculiarity of Parliament.

OPINION: While our prime minister has been blowing on pies, the leader of the Opposition has been blowing down pipes.

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon have been busy visiting primary schools this week. You know what that means? Election season is underway.

The minor parties have been cracking into campaign season, with state of the nation speeches this week. It started with Green Party co-leader James Shaw firing shots and National and ACT, saying they’d form a partnership of “race-baiting” and fossil fuel adoration.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Winston Peters delivered a state of the nation speech in East Auckland on Friday.

By Friday, Winston Peters had returned to the spotlight. The former deputy prime minister delivered his state of the nation speech during a Grey Power meeting in East Auckland. They cheered when he vowed to fight anyone wanting to raise the retirement age. They cheered even louder when he poked fun at Araraurangi Air New Zealand for adopting a reo Māori name.

READ MORE:

* New Police Minister Ginny Andersen wants to take political 'heat' out of law and order

* Chris Hipkins on roll with prime ministerial pastry preferences

* Chris Hipkins tours his electorate, showing his love of a cheese and steak pie



“We will change all of the woke virtue signalling names of every government department back to English,” he declared.

But of course, the Government no longer manages Air New Zealand. Since, 1989, it’s been a publicly listed company.

Meanwhile, the former Air NZ boss, Luxon, has been flying around visiting schools.

He had a big education policy to launch, and so had plenty of photos taken on the playground. A particular favourite saw him shouting down a big orange pipe at Dawson Primary in South Auckland.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visiting his old primary school in Lower Hutt.

Hipkins also went back to school, revealing to the country his favourite food was not sausage rolls, but instead, shockingly, pasta, after heavy questioning from students at Waterloo Primary.

“His favourite colour is red, favourite food is pasta, favourite sport is cricket, favourite subject was learning about Olympics and was sent to the principal’s office twice for being naughty #badboy,” 1News’ Benedict Collins tweeted.

Conveniently, he could not recall why he had been sent to the principal's office.

Hipkins also stopped by a local bakery in Waiwhetu, where he ordered a steak and cheese pie. Hipkins almost left with pie in bag, before taking a large bite for onlookers.

The pie shop visit did not go as smoothly for new police minister Ginny Andersen however, who accidentally took her pie without paying.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jun Jie Zhang, and his wife Jin Tong Li, owners of the pie shop taking the order from the Prime Minister.

Andersen apologised to the owner, paid for her pie and shouted her team pies from the same shop.

The sausage rolls did not stop for the prime minister, however, after being gifted another during a visit to the Nelson-Tasman Chamber of Commerce.

Asked how he rated it, Hipkins said it was “very, very good, thank you”.

“One of the better ones I’ve had.

“It’s been all about pastry this week, had pies yesterday, sausage rolls today.”