'We are cautious': the political significance of keeping the week-long Covid isolation

The prime minister announced the Covid-19 isolation settings are staying the same for now, a Cabinet reshuffle, and new health care roles added to the immigration Green List.

ANALYSIS: For at least another two months, anyone who catches Covid-19 will have to self-isolate for at least seven days. So are we moving away from Covid-centred policy or not?

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed the Covid-19 isolation requirement had not changed during his post-Cabinet press conference on Tuesday. The ACT and National parties criticised the Government’s decision to maintain an isolation requirement, saying it lagged behind internationally and hurt business.

Hipkins’ decision was made with one eye directly on the health system ahead of winter and a nod back to the huge disruption Covid caused in education last year. He also acknowledged the Government still planned to move to a place where Covid was just “another one of those things” the health system manages.

He described keeping the seven-day mandatory isolation period as a difficult balancing act – one that he forgot to mention in the post-Cabinet preamble on Tuesday before being prompted by reporters.

That balance was between the struggling health sector in the lead-up to winter coupled with an admission New Zealand was heading to a point where Covid “will become normal”, as some countries waved goodbye long ago to mandatory isolation periods.

Hipkins has admitted there were times during the Covid response he disagreed with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, telling Newsroom there were instances he wanted to move faster to remove restrictions.

But reducing, altering or even scrapping isolation periods was evidently not something he was willing to budge on ahead of winter.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed self-isolation requirements had been renewed.

ACT leader David Seymour described the decision as, “a kind of Hermit Kingdom redux, 2023 edition, where Labour keeps treating adults like kids and putting costs on the economy like money is no object”.

“In the UK, isolation has been voluntary since last September. Australia’s National Cabinet ended mandatory isolation requirements last October.

“Singapore’s Government decommissioned its Covid website in February.They’re really moved on.”

While many countries have moved on, New Zealand is far from alone in continuing to have isolation requirements for Covid-19. In fact, many nations go further – still requiring that household contacts isolate.

The decision to keep an isolation period did not come as a surprise. Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Hipkins said the spread of Covid-19 through schools and workplaces had been horrible for teaching and business.

However, keeping the isolation period exactly as-is seemed to buck international trends.

Covid-19 mathematical modeller Professor Michael Plank said last week he thought removing or reducing mandatory isolation would happen “sooner or later” and would not have been too surprised to see it altered this week.

Breakfast Chris Hipkins also discussed the Government's response to managed retreat and a minor Cabinet reshuffle expected later on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni pushed back when asked about New Zealand being an international outlier in keeping a mandatory week of isolation.

“New Zealand has also had a much lower loss of life during the whole pandemic. We are cautious,” she said.

“That doesn't mean that we want the measures to stay in place forever, we certainly all want to see them go. But right at beginning of winter is not the time that we see it as the time to ease up on restrictions.”

She also said having a clear requirement to isolate made it easier for families to spend time at home, when they were ill.

“As a mum, if we don't have the mandatory isolation period in place, there will be some parents that feel pressure to go back to work earlier, even if their kids are still sick, we know that that pressure exists.”

“That means more likely to have more children at school that are unwell with Covid.”

While business groups decry the seven-day isolation requirement, the last remaining reminder for most of the pandemic laws, it seemed a no-brainer for Labour to keep it in place.

Removing it as the country heads into winter would have caused major upset in the health sector, and giving parents an un-arguable excuse to stay at home with their sick children bodes well with Labour’s core, while also keeping the unions happy. As much as the isolation period is a Government requirement, it would also be a helpful policy for workers who may feel the pressure to get back to work early.

However, it won't be a surprise if Hipkins moves to alter isolation after winter.

Other than the isolation period and the use of face mask in some health settings, “pretty much all of the other restrictions have gone now”, Hipkins said.

“We are kind of moving to that era where Covid-19 will just be another one of those things that the health system manages.”

Hipkins expected that by the end of winter at the latest New Zealand “will be into that zone” where Covid was normal.