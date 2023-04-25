Leadership void within police gave Parliament occupiers greenlight to create chaos

Police response to the IPCA report on the policing of the occupation of Parliament in 2022

OPINION: We will remember them.

For the first time in four years, unshackled from the withering Covid restrictions, it’s a new dawn for Anzac Day.

The commemorative services and parades in all our town centres and communities can step out at full stride, unmolested by the shadow cast over recent outings.

With the Citizens’ War Memorial reinstated, it’s particularly uplifting to see the Christchurch dawn service returning to its spiritual home, Cathedral Square, for the first time in well over a decade.

Service, courage and sacrifice are indeed top of mind as we honour those in uniform, who fought and died for the country, thrust into the line of fire.

It is merely by good luck, not good design, that last year’s repugnant and protracted occupation at Parliament did not result in the death of a serving police officer.

And there’s no disputing that our most senior police brass didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory, as events played out.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The IPCA report highlighted oppurtunities to stop the convoy before it arrived at Parliament were missed.

Beyond the headline media coverage of the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s review findings, the full 225-page report makes for a sobering, dispiriting read about the lack of decisive, sure-footed leadership.

The first inexcusable failure relates to the cavalier response to the mounting police intelligence, clearly pointing to Wellington’s billowing storm clouds.

The sheer size of the capital-bound convoy failed to prompt a robust operation order, despite intel reports projecting up to 1000 vehicles could well descend on Parliament and some of the occupants were intending camping on Parliament’s lawn.

Despite that, no additional staff were rostered on for the day of the arrival.

As the IPCA report highlights, the intelligence reports were widely disseminated to a range of senior police managers including Wellington’s District Commander.

“However, there was no identifiable individual with the responsibility for determining what action, if any, ought to be taken.”

How deplorable. Surely that leadership void consequently led to the biggest missed opportunity to cut this whole thing off at the pass, by denying the convoy’s ability to gridlock parliament’s surrounding streets.

Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press/AP The report says the truckers blockade in Canada showed have given police leadership an idea of what they were up against.

As the report notes, “This was especially so given the likely replication of blockades occurring in Canada.”

It’s beyond belief that police brass did not engage with the Wellington City Council about pre-emptive road closures in the vicinity of Parliament.

Tellingly, the report notes “When interviewed, Wellington District Commander (Corrie Parnell) acknowledged that the Police could have ‘missed a beat’ in this respect.” No kidding.

Not only were insufficient police numbers rostered on for that first day, but police hierarchy continued to underestimate the lawlessness and bloody-mindedness of the occupiers for three weeks.

The ill-conceived attempt to disperse the protestors on day three, without sufficient police resource, was at the Police Commissioner’s recommendation.

But the most dismal display of cack-handed leadership relates to the final showdown on March 2, when front-line officers were badly let down by their superiors in charge of the operation.

The level of extreme violence that those officers were confronted with by the feral and the feckless was simply off the charts.

Yet, their basic safety was equally imperilled by the marshmallow mentality of police top brass, who didn’t want officers to be heavily tooled-up, with hard body armour, shields and long batons (Nor was there sufficient equipment, even if the brass approved its full deployment).

Braden Fastier/Stuff Mike Yardley says front line officers showed remarkable restraint, having been thrust into the line of fire ‘so ill-equipped’.

Police hierarchy were concerned that fully armoured police would aggravate the protesters and negatively affect the public’s perception. How embarrassing.

The report refers to Commissioner Coster telling the review that hard body armour can be seen as confrontational and a “low key approach from the outset” was called for.

As one officer told the IPCA, “Management sacrificed staff trust and confidence.”

Pleasingly, the IPCA has been heavily critical of the softly-softly approach, which left far too many officers ill-equipped and “which unnecessarily exposed some unprotected officers to a significant risk of injury.”

Despite facing extreme provocation and violence, front-line officers showed remarkable restraint, courage and professionalism, after having been thrust into the line of fire, so ill-equipped.

Ironically, one of Jacinda Ardern’s most famous Covid-era one-liners is precisely the approach Commissioner Coster and his most senior colleagues failed to adopt against Convoy 2022. “Go hard and go early.”

They repeatedly failed us.