Chris Hipkins uses Budget season to start to craft his economic story

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: After months of trying to right the Labour ship and get the party back into a competitive position for the October election, Chris Hipkins has started to define what sort of economic priorities he will hew to as prime minister.

In a significant speech to the Employers and Manufacturers Association in Auckland on Thursday, the prime minister set the political groundwork for the campaign. He will be running as an orthodox Labour leader, responsive to the times and one who won’t be leading a government doling out large amounts of cash when Grant Robertson hands down his Budget on May 18.

Indeed, as far as positioning goes, it is now clear that Hipkins will be making a virtue of ‘’restraint’’ – which he feels New Zealanders and businesses are displaying now. Inflation and interest rates are biting households, who are paring back spending, which in turn is affecting businesses, many of which are also trying to reduce their cost base.

READ MORE:

* PM to hose down speculation Labour wants new taxes, in pre-Budget speech

* Richest Kiwis pay about half as much tax on the dollar as the average New Zealander

* Why the stage is set for the first negative election campaign in a long while



Hipkins’ argument is that the Government needs to do the same. In one sense he has a favourable starting position. First, because the Government has unveiled so much new spending over the past couple of years, there will be plenty of things that can be trimmed, and, second, the big Covid-19 spend-up has now ended and so managing the budget is coming back to more ordinary levels.

Labour values public services and will continue to spend on those, but it will, Hipkins says, be “no frills”.

In effect, just as John Key and Bill English did in 2009, the politics of the day demands leaning into restraint and making a virtue of it. The extent to which the Budget does this will be where the rubber meets the road. The degree to which the actual Budget lines up with the rhetoric will be a key measuring stick of the substance of the Hipkins ascendancy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking at a pre-budget luncheon at the EAM meeting.

Hipkins is a self-described Keynesian. He believes in running budget surpluses on average over the economic cycle but would not stick slavishly to delivering those surpluses should the times dictate it.

He also indicated in his speech that the Government should do less and better, something that wasn't at the centre of the approach to Budgets under Jacinda Ardern.

He continues to remind people that since he became prime minister he has scotched or deferred some unpopular, but ultimately mostly marginal, policies (public media merger, road speeds) that affect few voters. The biggest one – Three Waters – has had the heat taken out of it, but the issue is far from resolved.

Hipkins understood and has pared back his public political priorities to align with his new message about the centrality of the cost-of-living crunch.

New taxes in the Budget have been swiftly ruled out, but Labour is yet to formulate the tax policy it will take into the next election.

Despite all sorts of gossip and scuttlebutt within National Party ranks about potential new taxes, within Labour circles there is significant scepticism about doing anything in the tax space, on the basis that it plays to National’s strengths.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaking at a pre-budget luncheon at the EAM meeting.

Explicitly in his speech on Thursday Hipkins ruled out a capital gains tax and other major taxes in the Budget. In part, this was to hose down speculation around the ‘‘real purpose’’ of Revenue Minister David Parker’s commissioned research, made public this week, on high-net-wealth individuals and families.

The most likely political purpose the research will serve is that it will sit in a drawer until one day it is useful fodder for changing up the tax system. Even if Hipkins gets re-elected it is highly unlikely that Parker will again be given the latitude to continue to explore politically contentious areas such as this.

As a matter of political practice, the Hipkins speech also met an important mark. It was straightforward, free of the waffle that started to plague speeches in the later Ardern years. He also had concrete things to say: some scene-setting on how he views the economy, what the Budget would look like in broad terms and the fact there will be no new taxes.

It was politics done well.

For the National Party this is both good and bad. On the one hand, talking about the economy would be expected to work in its favour. Many of the voters it lost in 2020 now appear to have come back to the party and a core part of its brand is being better on the economy.

However, the two Chrises are now singing from far more similar songsheets on the cost of living, the economy and general restraint in times of inflation – although National appears more committed, in general, to getting spending down. This will mean the sales pitch comes down much more to the salesman. Put bluntly, who is the person voters like and trust the most.

Hipkins’ move to bring Labour back into the centre and to pull the party back to vaguely in line with the public – rather than being way out ahead on a number of issues, with the New Zealand public in the rearview mirror – is now gathering pace.

However, the Budget will be the first true test of how successful he has been. Parliament returns next week after the long Easter recess and there will be a three-week sprint into Grant Robertson’s sixth Budget.