Chris Hipkins' Labour starts to fray at the edges

OPINION: When the prime minister’s away, the MPs will play. Well, at least that’s what it seemed like this week.

When Chris Hipkins held his earlier-than-usual post-Cabinet press conference on Monday he did so because he was jetting off to London for the King’s coronation, taking place on Saturday night (NZT).

Once he’d left, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced that the Government was making more changes to its clean car discount – the part-subsidy, part-tax designed to speed up the conversion of the country’s car fleet to electric vehicles.

That produced the usual Teslas v Toyotas debate in which both sides are basically right. In the first instance, it is a subsidy for the more well-off and those able to afford electric vehicles, while penalising workers and businesses that have no choice but to buy petrol or diesel vehicles, which carry a higher effective import tax.

But it is also a sure way get the vehicle fleet turning electric more quickly. It's a task that will take many years. While the Government has made a big deal of how the subsidy has been taken up more than was initially forecast, it’s hardly surprising: free money to buy a car with lower running costs if you can afford it is a pretty good deal.

STUFF/Stuff Labour minister Meka Whaitiri switched to the Māori Party this week.

Yet it was later that afternoon that rumours began to reach the Labour Party about the defection of Meka Whaitiri, a minister outside Cabinet, to Te Pāti Māori.

They were mostly dismissed as just rumours until later in the evening, at which point the minister Kiri Allan – a former partner of Whaitiri – was dispatched to Hawke’s Bay to see if she could talk Whaitiri down. She couldn’t.

Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis gave reasonable explanations – as much as they could – for Whaitiri’s decision, although Sepuloni looked shaken.

Labour had just lost another MP and minister. The nature of Whaitiri’s departure – especially considering she was a minister – was pretty poor form.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis addresses the media over Meka Whaitiri’s defecting to Te Pāti Māori.

Or had it lost another MP? On the face of it, Whaitiri should have been out of Parliament under the waka-jumping amendments passed in 2018.

It was a Winston Peters thing, done as part of the coalition deal with NZ First that put Labour into power in late 2017. In reality, like so much of Peters’ career it was a consequence of events that happened to him in the 1990s.

Speaking of which, Peters was back in Wellington this week, giving a speech to a disparate group very upset about the Therapeutic Products Bill.

At the time the National Party opposed the waka-jumping legislation. It is still National’s official policy to ditch the amendments, but this is low on its list of priorities. And with the events of the past few days it is clear why.

Whaitiri has left Labour to join Te Pāti Māori. She should be out of Parliament, but on a technicality she stays in for now, clearly circumventing the intent of the waka-jumping law.

She is remaining an MP until the election only because Labour won’t write to the Speaker to tell him she has resigned – because it doesn’t want a by-election, either for the people of Hawke’s Bay or the party.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Stuff Former MP Winston Peters drumming up support from the Natural Health Alliance group as they ‘inform’ people of the Therapeutic Products Bill at the Public Trust Building in Wellington on Tuesday.

Now Whaitiri should be able to jump ship if she wants, she isn’t a list MP and was chosen by the voters of the seat of Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, who get a chance to deliver their verdict in October.

For Labour, this is problematic. At a brute arithmetical level, it could give the party another path to victory as it appears far more likely that Te Pāti Māori would go with Labour and the Greens than National and ACT should it find itself in a king-making position. On most polls this appears a reasonable possibility at the moment.

But on a broader level it isn’t great for Labour. First a minister decided she would leave, giving scant reason. Clearly the new PM didn’t command enough respect (from Whaitiri at least) to be given any sort of warning.

It also makes Labour looks like a party and Government fraying at the edges. The sheen provided by the Hipkins ascendancy is quickly wearing off as politics roars on into the election. There is no doubt that the intensity of the past few years has left Labour looking like a Government that has held the treasury benches for significantly longer than its six years.

Whaitiri has given scant concrete reasons for her defection, but the whole move has been framed as a coming home to her Maori roots, with Te Pāti Māori the vehicle by which she can express that homecoming. Few of her colleagues believe that to be the real reason.

The real question now will be what she does and says on her return to Parliament, which will presumably be next week. Will she start to take Labour to task for not doing enough for Māori, not treating her right, or detail the reasons she left? Or will she take some other path?

The other question left open is the extent to which National or ACT thinks about framing up its election campaign as: a vote for Labour is a vote for the Greens, a vote for Labour is a vote for the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

Leaning on the idea that the tail might wag the dog (as it certainly has in every government Peters has been a part of) can be a powerful message for voters unsure which way to fall, perhaps liking National but unsure about Christopher Luxon.

Either way, Hipkins will have his work cut out when he returns from the coronation. A defecting minister ahead of an important Budget.

And let's not forget, he has at least one more trip out of the country this year – to a Nato meeting in Lithuania.