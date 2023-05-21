National has got much bigger problems than an unpopular leader

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says her party would return a $5 co-payment to medicine prescriptions, after the Government promised to remove the fee in Budget 2023.

Andrea Vance is a senior writer and weekly columnist for the Sunday Star-Times

OPINION: It was a line that probably sounded good down at the golf club.

Nicola Willis’ knee jerked so hard to the news Labour will remove prescription fees that she smacked herself in the face.

Out came the most miserly National budget offering since Bill English’s 2012 paper boy tax: as finance minister she would snatch back that $5.

To be fair to Willis, National’s position was slightly more nuanced than the headlines suggested: the party doesn’t support the policy being universal.

Something Christopher Luxon had to clarify the following day, indicating he would target the cut to those with community services or SuperGold cards. On one level, it was slightly adorable as it’s usually her following him onto Morning Report with a mop.

Their political marriage came under the spotlight this week, with speculation that supporters were prepping her to roll him.

Twitter lost its mind at the idea of another bloody National coup, egged on from the podium of truth by shit-stirrer-in-chief Chris Hipkins.

The spark that lit this particular bin fire seemed to be last Sunday night’s Newshub poll, where Luxon dropped 2.4 points to 16.4% in the preferred prime minister rankings, trailing Hipkins on 23.4%.

National has canned leaders over worse numbers, it's true. But since that’s a strategy they’ve yet to perfect, Luxon clings on.

STUFF/Stuff Christopher Luxon, safe for now.

That people like Luxon less than Hipkins is, I agree, not optimal. But this is not National’s only problem.

For while Hipkins is camped firmly in the centre ground, warmed by the embers of his policy bonfire, Luxon et al are scrapping over votes with the wrong team.

National is allowing ACT to drag it further to the right. The miserly medicines policy; 2-for-1 farming regulations revocation (originally a Rodney Hide idea); scrapping the firearms registry; resurrecting live export shipping; the revival of no-cause rental terminations; youth crime boot camps; and its war on Wellington bureaucracy.

These recent policies seem firmly pitched at the Groanswell demographic: older, male, rural and reactionary.

Odd really, because these voters are National’s traditional base. Their support is – or should already be – banked. If some have drifted away to ACT, National should only be grateful: better David Seymour than Winston Peters.

So why is National defending its flank, not fighting hard in the centre ground in which it badly needs to edge ahead of Labour? The party seems to be struggling to identify its audience.

Contrast that with the confidence of Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who are courting both centrist business leaders in Auckland, and the median voter, by rolling out a Budget that was largely rooted in economic orthodoxy and prudence.

In staying the course with Luxon, National has demonstrated that it has solved the personnel problems that dogged the party between 2017 and 2021.

But it remains stuck in 2008. The party still believes that its pre-GFC policy prescription (tough on crime, beneficiaries and spending) is the answer.

Polls that show it has regained the public’s trust on the economy have only reinforced this complacency. That’s brand National – but that brand is all that is left.

It can’t hike its vote back into the forties, because it hasn’t noticed that the public mood has shifted since John Key resigned.

That’s largely because the yawning equality gap is now too stark to ignore (as Wellington’s hostel fire tragically underlined). That’s especially true with younger voters from millennials down.

So yes, voters have been conditioned to expect fiscal discipline, but they now also demand that not come at the expense of public services, and the poorest and most vulnerable in society.

The trouble is National is only listening to its rusted-on support in the golf and Rotary clubs of New Zealand. These supporters are telling it what it wants – not needs – to hear.

If National stops fighting with ACT for a 5% vote share on the right, it might just secure the extra 5% it needs to roundly beat Labour.