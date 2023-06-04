ACT is on the brink of holding (some) power. What does that mean?

Andrea Vance is a senior writer and weekly columnist for the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: If you haven’t being paying attention, it’s time to start taking ACT seriously.

With the main parties in a tight race, it’s even odds that David Seymour and co could form part of the next government.

The protest vote was once an important factor in NZ First’s success. Opinion polls would often underestimate their vote share, because at the last minute supporters of the legacy parties would throw their party vote to Winston Peters.

Their team of choice (usually National) would retain the electorate vote, as a way of keeping the party, and the leader honest.

In many ways, Seymour is the new Winston Peters, sucking up his support – and many of his populist tricks, albeit with a 21st century twist.

Peters’ alliance with Jacinda Ardern made him unpalatable to much of National’s base – who are also uneasy about Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis.

ACT is also gaining support in its own right. Half a decade ago, you couldn’t have paid people to go to an ACT rally.

Now Seymour is charging for the privilege – on Sunday 600 people are expected at a SkyCity stage show, paying $50 a ticket.

Last weekend, he did a whistle-stop tour of the Coromandel and his public meetings pulled crowds in the hundreds.

In flagrantly ACT fashion, he travelled between events in a helicopter, with the pilot briefly handing control to his parliamentary passenger.

For these reasons, on election night (and barring the usual caveats of scandal or unknown unknowns), we could see ACT breach the 12% mark, and even get as high as 15%.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour won’t squander his opportunity for power, after a decade of grinding to make ACT the third largest party in Parliament.

So, what does that mean?

In essence, that Luxon should, too, be preparing for a co-pilot. ACT will be asking National to “share power”.

That’s new ground for the larger party. In the past, National has had multiple coalition partners that it could play off against each other.

Do not underestimate Seymour’s determination to avoid the curse of the minority party.

The long-term survival of ACT requires that it not be salespeople for policies it doesn’t support – and that it achieves change that is lasting and has impact.

The Epsom MP has not spent most of the last decade rebuilding ACT (from the ashes of the last National-led government), to squander it for a minister’s office or two, and a handful of small policy concessions.

He will not be mollified by the offer of the deputy premiership, if it doesn’t come with real influence over the direction of government policy.

The threat to sit on the cross benches is not an idle one.

That said, the relationship between Luxon and Seymour is good (they lunch together regularly) – an important foundation for post-election negotiations.

And if push came to shove, would ACT really be prepared to hold out if it meant three more years of Labour?

What does it want?

It’s testament to ACT’s confidence that Seymour sees one of his caucus as education minister. This is potentially a fish hook for Luxon who also sees the portfolio as a priority.

ACT wants enormous reform – and that goes far beyond the return and expansion of charter schools (which Luxon has already committed to).

School funding would depend on digital quarterly reporting, especially of attendance (importantly, income wouldn’t be dependent on the results, but the frequency of reporting.)

This does seem rather bureaucratic for an anti-bureaucracy party – but underlines the importance they attach to chronic truancy.

Red tape is also a red line. ACT wants a minister of regulation, who “controls the supply of legislation”.

They would run the ruler over new policy – in the same way the Attorney-General carries out pre-legislative scrutiny for potential Bill of Rights breaches.

Lastly, and most controversial, is the party’s fixation on co-governance and the role of the Treaty. Seymour is set on forcing a national debate on this most heated of issues, with a referendum.

Some of ACT’s success is attributable to the fact that Seymour talks a lot about the country’s problems – but less so his party’s (often radical) solutions.

Because it has been a fringe party for so long, he is rarely held to account for his (sometimes outrageous, sometime contradictory) statements.

But ACT is now the third-largest party in Parliament, with a realistic chance of actual power.

Whether a supporter, opponent or even floating voter, we should all be paying attention to want it wants to achieve.