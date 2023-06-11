Why 2023 is the year of the minor party

The National Party's housing spokesperson Chris Bishop told Q+A that there was a dire housing crisis in New Zealand.

Andrea Vance is a senior writer and weekly columnist for the Sunday Star-Times.

OPINION: Climate change and affordable housing. Two of the great crises of our ages.

Why can’t our biggest parties agree on solutions? Oh yeah, it’s an election year.

Last month National backed out of the bi-partisan housing policy, which it helped to draft barely 18 months ago.

In the last week it pulled support from He Waka Eke Noa, the farmer-led group formed to price greenhouse gas emissions. If it wins in October, that’s four years of work down the (broken, ageing, polluted) drains.

Still, it’s good to know that the next “game-changing” cross-party fix will only hold until the poll gap narrows.

It’s hard to image what the watershed moment might be to achieve real change. A period of prolonged and intense weather, that causes loss of life and widespread damage to property and communities?

Stuff If 2023 is the year of the third party, then cross benches is its buzzword.

A devastating fire, in which five vulnerable tenants perish?

The political establishment that has rotated power for decades has finally run out of ideas to make things better.

As they squabble over the same tired policies, voters are increasingly turning away from the status quo. How many times have you heard this year: I just don’t know who to vote for?

That’s why 2023 is shaping up to be the year of the minor party.

ACT is surging in the polls, with David Seymour last week setting the wildly ambitious target of a 20% vote share.

Some – although not the polls – are even predicting deputy Brooke van Velden could win the party a second electorate seat, stealing Tāmaki from under the nose of National’s Simon O’Connor.

Minor parties wax and wane depending on their proximity to power. Both ACT and Te Pāti Māori were moribund after their spell in Government with National.

Both are revitalised, under new management, and not planning to give their support lightly to a governing party.

There will be real concessions or else. If 2023 is the year of the third party, then cross benches is its buzzword.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Meka Whaitiri, and Rawiri Waititi. Will they all play a role in the next Government?

Its role in Government has somewhat stunted the Greens growth – it can’t seem to break through 10%.

But if it is in a position to form a Government with Labour, post October’s election, it wants greater influence over policy direction.

“The Green Party will not accept anything less than the strongest possible climate action. The stakes are too high, the consequences of failure too great,” co-leader James Shaw has said.

All three of these parties have held parliamentary representation, continuously or otherwise, under MMP.

It’s a very long shot, but the election could see another entry into the market: The Opportunities Party (TOP).

If Raf Manji can harness this dissatisfaction with the mainstream and win Ilam, TOP would be the first new party elected to Parliament since Mana in 2011.

We haven’tseen an MMP landscape like this since 2005, when eight parties were elected and Helen Clark had to make concessions to four to keep the Treasury benches.

If the ballot box delivers a hung Parliament, bargaining is going to be complicated, and – sorry everyone – protracted.

The minor parties are in a position to hold all the power – and that includes whether we have a stable coalition government, or a period of minority rule.

Will the bleed of support from the mainstream to smaller parties form a long-term trend?

My crystal ball is on the blink. But experience suggests the influence will recede – the most attractive thing about a minor party is their freedom to express bold and radical ideas.

That fades rapidly when the reality of governing makes those ideas impractical to implement.

Nevertheless, Labour and National are a declining force. They have the classic legacy business dilemma: how do you appeal to new (younger) customers without losing the old ones?

Perhaps they could get together and work out a solution.