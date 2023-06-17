New Zealand's languid economy meets the race for authenticity

Luke Malpass is Stuff’s political editor.

OPINION: The ‘R’ Word. It's something that a g​overnment hasn’t had to tackle since early in the John Key years.

A recession is ultimately a technical definition: two quarters of negative economic growth, which was officially announced on Thursday morning with confirmation from Stats NZ that the economy as a whole has been shrinking for the latter half of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The nature of economic data is that it effectively reports on what was happening six months ago.

The more concerning data in there for the Government is that real incomes – on one measure through a data series called real gross national disposable income per capita – have been dropping since last year.

READ MORE:

* How low will this election campaign go?

* This election may be negative, but it won't be about imported culture wars

* Stuart Nash Cabinet demotion, really? Chris Hipkins may have just delayed the inevitable



Already it is down by 0.4% for this year, and it dropped 0.9% in the past quarter.

The point of saying all this is that while the economy in aggregate is in recession – just tipping over into the R word on Thursday – there is a breadth to the downturn that has been evident for some time and is being felt across the motu. Forestry and logging are down, retail and wholesale trade have been declining, as have accommodation and food services.

As BNZ’s head of research, Stephen Toplis, wrote in a research note: “It is hard to sympathise with those who attempt to trivialise the degree of correction that is occurring.”

The thing with recessions is that they are felt unevenly. And this recession is off a strong employment base. The jobless rate is currently 3.4%. There will be fewer job opportunities around but at the moment the labour market is still pretty strong and there are still pay rises for people who are shifting jobs to help ward off the income-eating effects of inflation. For now at least.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Luke Malpass: It has become clear that Labour’s campaign will have to revolve around Chris Hipkins. And how he is more genuine and normal than the other Chris.

Against this backdrop sits the election and on paper strong winds are blowing against the Government. Interest rates are now significantly higher than they were two years ago. By way of example, annual repayments for a household with a $600,000 mortgage, if the interest rate on its loan has risen from 2.6% to 6.4%, have increased by $22,800 from a couple of years ago.

That’s a lot of discretionary spending no longer in the economy, and a lot of households having to make significant trade-offs in their spending decisions. And they are households with crucial swing voters.

Inflation appears to have come off its peak, but at 6.7% it is still running hot and will mean that most households – which won’t have had a pay increase of the same quantum – are going backwards.

In any case, it’s now official: the economy, overall, is contracting – even if the difference between a recession and not in this case was the days lost to work as a result of the teacher strikes.

The next set of economic data comes out on September 21, just weeks before the election, and Labour will be praying that the effects of cyclone rebuild spending show up and nudge that into positive territory. The period for that data to be collected closes at the end of this month.

For National and ACT, the challenge is a clear one: to drive home their message that the nation is getting poorer and that many people are going backwards with each and every pay packet.

And then to connect that with the Government and sheet home as much of the responsibility for that to Labour.

For Labour, the clear strategy is to paint National and ACT as a risk to voters’ entitlements, a flinty government that will slash and burn, and continually push on what it believes is the National Party’s key weakness: Christopher Luxon.

Labour’s view is that Luxon is inauthentic and lets the veil slip on his real views every so often. So this week when the National Party leader said to a farmer that New Zealand had become “a very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country”, Labour’s social and fundraising machine jumped on it, saying that he was talking down New Zealanders and giving ‘here’s what he really thinks’ messages.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Expect Labour to begin soon to push heavily on trust – and why voters should not trust Christopher Luxon, says Malpass.

Luxon said the next day that he was talking about the Government, not New Zealanders in general, and voters could make up their own minds, but National wasn’t worried about it. In fact, far from it.

National thinks a lot of New Zealanders do believe the nation has become a bit whingy and want to be positive and get ahead.

It's a classic case of both major parties genuinely believing their own spin on an event, because it fits with their theory of the campaign. For National, it's that there is an underlying current of grumpiness with Labour and a population doing it tough; for Labour, it's that an out-of-touch party leader is saying out-of-touch and uncomplimentary things about his fellow citizens.

To that end, expect Labour soon to begin pushing heavily on trust – and why voters should trust Hipkins (mostly because he is a known quantity) and shouldn’t trust Luxon. That will lean heavily into the idea that Luxon is inauthentic.

After the last sitting week, in which Hipkins had to stand up and, through gritted teeth, admit that Michael Wood had been told by the Cabinet Office 12 times – in one form or other – to sell his Auckland Airport shares, it has become clear that Labour’s campaign will have to revolve around Hipkins. And how he is more genuine and normal than the other Chris.

But the question of normal remains relative: is a person more normal if they’ve worked in Parliament since their 20s, inching up the greasy political pole to unexpectedly become prime minister, or if they’ve done a similar thing within the big corporate hierarchy of a global multinational before becoming boss of a national airline?

One is clearly better remunerated than the other, but beside that they are both unusual, successful – and elite – careers.

The race for authenticity is clearly running alongside the policy race. This differs from the past two elections: in 2017 both Bill English and Jacinda Ardern were who they were. Even in 2020 Judith Collins was mostly who she was (prayers in chapel aside) – the public just didn't like that person much, especially against the then politically unassailable Ardern.

While there are still eight sitting weeks to go before Parliament rises for the year, we are now in a period of the phoney campaign. The election is fast approaching and Labour has final legislative changes it is trying to push through, but really all the messages – and increasingly the cut and thrust of day-to-day politics – is being exercised fully through the lens of the upcoming campaign.

The issues are on National’s side, the personalities on Labour’s. This election will be a real test of what voters value and how they make those choices.

And a recession – but more particularly its impact on opportunity, job prospects and the ability to keep up with the rising cost of living – will matter for those decisions.