Christopher Luxon really doesn't want to talk about Winston Peters

NZ First leader Winston Peters has launched his comeback campaign, hitting out at Labour and promising tax cuts and a gang crackdown.

ANALYSIS: Last week, National leader Christopher Luxon said there was no point talking about Winston Peters because NZ First wasn’t polling high enough to re-enter Parliament.

Well, it is now.

In two consecutive polls, NZ First has drawn a result above the 5% threshold.

Its share had been growing steadily for the past few months, and according to current polls Peters is flying back to the Beehive. The 78-year-old has been touring the country, telling voters he will “take back our country”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon won’t rule NZ First in or out.

Luxon’s self-imposed benchmark for when to start caring about NZ First was 5%. Now we’ve reached the threshold, and he still doesn’t want to give a clear answer on Peters.

Moments after the second Peters-positive poll dropped on Thursday, Luxon dodged six questions in eight minutes about NZ First and Winston Peters.

When Stuff asked if he’d like working with a “Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters”, Luxon said it was “way too premature to be talking about coalition agreements”.

Asked if he trusted Peters, Luxon again avoided talking about him directly.

“I have good working relationships with all leaders of political parties,” he replied.

And asked why he didn’t want to talk about Winston Peters, Luxon said it was because he was “not focused on that”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Winston Peters has been touring the country, holding campaign rallies.

But while Luxon doesn’t want to talk about his own coalition negotiations, that didn’t stop him from taking a swipe at the shape of what a Chris Hipkins-led government could look like later this year.

“It’s going to be a coalition of chaos on the other side, if they win on October 14.”

He was talking about the three-headed coalition of a Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori coalition.

But with two polls this week showing NZ First is back in the game, Luxon may be throwing stones from his own disorderly glass house.

That’s because his potential coalition buddies do not get on.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says he does not want to work with Winston Peters.

Last week, ACT leader David Seymour point-blank refused to work with Peters. He told Stuff it was “impossible” to see him and Peters sitting around the same Cabinet table.

That leaves Luxon stuck in the middle of an awkward coalition triangle.

It’s the job of prime ministers to manage their Governments, whatever parties that involves. In a three-party coalition, the prime minister’s the referee, the mediator, and peacekeeper.

Is Luxon up for the challenge?

It’s hard to tell, because he really doesn’t want to say the words Winston Peters.

While he was more than happy to rule out working with Te Pāti Māori back in May, Luxon has suddenly sworn a vow of silence when it comes to coalition chat.

Whenever NZ First is mentioned, Luxon always finds an excuse to delay talking about coalitions for another day.

But he can’t delay the inevitable. While National is accusing the Left of posing a "coalition of chaos", Luxon could also be leading a three-headed government.

The Taxpayers’ Union Curia Poll, released Thursday, had NZ First on 5.8% while the Guardian Essential poll on Tuesday said 5.3% of decided voters had chosen NZ First.