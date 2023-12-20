The government appears to be arguing with itself about te reo

Housing Minister Chris Bishop says Kāinga Ora is best known as Kāinga Ora, despite the Government saying its te reo name could be confusing.

ANALYSIS: Auē, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

The Government laid its own trap with rhetoric about te reo Māori and its promises to scale back its use across the public service. It now appears to be arguing with itself.

Depending on the vibes of the day, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Cabinet will be arguing for more te reo, for less te reo, or arguing that this isn’t an argument worth having.

In its coalition agreements – the documents setting out the policy plans for National, ACT and NZ First over the next three years – the parties agreed that every government department needed to be known primarily by an English name.

The only caveat was that a te reo name was suitable if the department was specifically Māori-focused, like Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry of Māori Affairs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop held a press conference about Kāinga Ora.

And last week, Luxon criticised public servants for accessing taxpayer-funded te reo courses – when he himself had accessed state-funded te reo lessons as leader of the Opposition.

It means his own (just 1-week-old) quotes came back to argue against him.

In question time at Parliament, Labour leader Chris Hipkins asked the prime minister if he agreed with the statement he had earlier made: "In the real world, outside of Wellington, and outside the bubble of MPs, people who want to learn te reo or want to learn any other education actually pay for it themselves.”

Despite that comment, Luxon said it was very important that he learnt te reo to be a better prime minister for all of New Zealand. And so, after last week criticising public expenditure on te reo, he was now launching a defence of it, encouraging “all 123 MPs” to learn te reo.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Labour leader Chris Hipkins questioned Prime Minister Christopher Luxon about te reo.

Earlier, the topic of te reo was once again front and centre. During Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, which was specifically focused on Kāinga Ora, an inevitable question arose: Why were they calling the organisation Kāinga Ora?

To that question, Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop started laughing.

It actually strikes at the heart of this Government’s logic. If te reo Māori names are really so confusing, as the Government has argued, then why were the prime minister and housing minister still using them?

“That’s its, that’s its, that’s how it’s known. That’s its name, frankly,” Bishop replied.

But then Luxon jumped in to defend the English name edict.

“The first thing we need to do is to make sure that New Zealanders can navigate their government,” he said.

But hold on – literally a second earlier, Bishop said the clearest way to describe Kāinga Ora, the state housing developer and provider, was through its name Kāinga Ora.

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says the Government should change the name of Kāinga Ora.

And as “Kāinga Ora” is te reo, under this government’s policy, the agency needs to start using a new name.

The other reason this name matters is because it matters to Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. He claimed that most of the country would be confused by the name “Kāinga Ora”.

And he said Luxon and Bishop made “a mistake” by using that name.

“They'll get it right over time,” he said.

But then, when asked himself if he knew the English name of Kāinga Ora, Peters stormed off telling a reporter “don’t be so arrogant”. The question remains unanswered.

Apparently, the English name for Kāinga Ora is “Homes and Communities”. That will take a while to sink in.