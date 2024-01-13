The unanswered questions in the case of Golriz Ghahraman and Scotties Boutique

MP has remained tight-lipped about a shoplifting allegation, but has stepped aside from her parliamentary portfolios.

Glenn McConnell is a political reporter for Stuff.

ANALYSIS: Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has been on holiday, out of the country with nothing to say, as her political career has crumbled over extraordinary allegations of shoplifting.

When her holiday ends and she returns to Aotearoa, she must answer tough questions from her bosses, colleagues, reporters, and most serious of all, the police.

As a sitting MP, Ghahraman is facing the most remarkable of allegations. She is accused of stealing, twice, from the upmarket fashion house Scotties Boutique. The items on sale there can be very expensive, worth thousands per garment in some instances, so the charge – if proven – could be very serious.

At this stage, there are three key unanswered questions in this bizarre case of an MP-alleged-thief and what happened at Scotties Boutique in December. It’s worth noting police are still making enquiries, and have not laid charges.

What we know is that police were alerted to an instance of shoplifting on December 23, which they continue to make enquires about. That is the date of the first publicly reported allegation of shoplifting.

But the Green Party was aware of another alleged incident, which its co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson said happened earlier in December. Its leaders said they were first told of an issue on December 27, and again on January 5.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Golriz Ghahraman is facing two allegations of shoplifting.

As a result, pending further enquires upon her return to New Zealand, Ghahraman stood down as justice spokesperson while on holiday.

With details still scant, there are glaring questions which remain unanswered. These are:

1 – Is there security camera footage showing Ghahraman stealing?

On Wednesday, the Green Party said it was undertaking its own internal “investigation” into the allegations against Ghahraman. The simplest way to prove the alleged wrongdoing would be to see the security camera footage.

Neither the store nor the Green Party have confirmed if such footage exists, or have been willing to share it publicly.

2 – What is Ghahraman’s version of events?

The allegations against Ghahraman are bizarre, considering MPs get paid more than $160,000 per year and that committing any crime would ultimately cost them their jobs.

The Green Party’s PR team have made no attempt at damage control for Ghahraman, instead focusing on their leaders and the party’s brand.

And Ghahraman has not picked up the phone or replied to messages asking for her side of the story.

While she is holidaying out of the country, the situation at home is spiralling in the absence of any explanation.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has stood aside from all of her portfolios, as the party investigates allegations she stole from Scotties Boutique.

3 – What is she alleged to have taken?

Scotties Boutique is an icon of Auckland’s luxury fashion scene, and is very pricey. Items go no less than $120, reaching $7000, according to its online catalogue.

It’s important to know the value of the items alleged to have been stolen, because this will determine the seriousness of the charge police could choose to lay.

Anyone convicted of stealing items worth more than $1000 is liable for up to seven years’ imprisonment.

According to the Electoral Act, if any MP is convicted of a crime which could carry a sentence of two-plus years in prison, then they are immediately removed from Parliament.

