Elections are meant to be a contest of ideas, but 2020 is in danger of being hijacked by the intolerant mob

OPINION: Last week we quietly entered the regulated period for an election that will be unlike any we have seen in recent memory.

There was none of the hoopla of the traditional campaign launches; little in the way of election promises to kick things off – just a grim, urgent awareness that this will be the most important election in our lifetimes.

Yet it will be an election shaped as much by global events as events in our own backyard; we are just as affected by the horrors tearing much of the rest of the world apart even if we are experiencing them in a different way.

It’s not just the world that has changed; lives have changed forever as well. Jobs gone, retirement dreams smashed, the future for the next generation now a huge unknown.

READ MORE:

* There's an elephant straddling our islands and we need to talk about it

* The Detail: The Pacific's plastic catastrophe

* 'Huge, loud bang' - Passengers stranded for 24 hours after flight to Tahiti struck by lightning



So this should be a time of passionate, considered, intelligent debate; nothing should be left off the table.

After all, what we have been through as a nation would have been unthinkable even six months ago; in unprecedented times we should be debating previously unthinkable ideas and solutions.

During the lockdown you could almost feel the national sense of yearning for such a debate; that time taking stock gave us a sense of urgency that things needed to change.

Yet my fear is that as a country we have become less tolerant of ideas and differences in the weeks since; our politics even more tribal and blinkered than it ever was.

In recent weeks I’ve written editorials that have prompted a deluge of emails and comments on social media calling me a traitor and accusing me or treason and worse for criticising or questioning the government.

And every week I get emails or letters from readers telling me they are cancelling their subscription either because our cartoonist Sharon Murdoch is too left wing; or because myself or my other columnists, like Andrea Vance, are too right wing or left wing (and sometimes both for the same column).

How can we have a proper election debate if people aren’t prepared to tolerate or expose themselves to views they don’t agree with?

Fortunately, you’ll find that myself, Sharon and Andrea have pretty thick skins. But it worries me what effect this “cancel culture’ might have on younger journalists.

Recently I had one young reporter message to tell me how much she admired me for being “so brave” after a torrent of Facebook abuse.

It worries me to think that the social media clobbering machine is now so feared that younger reporters feel you have to be brave to question or criticise politicians or the bureaucrats who – literally – have our lives in their hands.

And yet we have seen overseas that its effect is powerful enough to cost journalists their jobs, so I can hardly blame them for being worried.

Holding the powerful to account is the cornerstone of journalism. It is not the only reason for our existence; I like to think we also contribute to the sense of community that binds us; I saw many lovely examples of that during the pandemic. And mostly we like to tell interesting stories about the people and places around us.

But we also believe passionately in the power of the written word and its ability to challenge our assumptions.

We need that during this election campaign more than any other, surely?