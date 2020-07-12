Muller's bid for election shaken by unfortunate first impression that will be difficult to shake

OPINION: Todd Muller needed everything to go right for him if he wanted to win the September election after snatching the National Party leadership.

So far, it seems like everything has gone wrong.

After weeks planning his leadership bid, Muller should have been ready to hit the ground running in week one. Central to that should have been a clear message and a story about his plan for economic recovery, National’s strongest card going into the election.

Instead, Muller allowed his first week to be dominated by a succession of self-inflicted wounds; mostly over his handling of questions about his front bench reshuffle, and Make America Great Again hat.

Ordinarily, a flurry of these sorts of mini-controversies would pass most people by, especially in a world consumed by the very real and urgent problems of Covid and economic gloom.

But weeks out from an election, and occurring in Muller’s first week as leader after his near invisibility as an MP, they created an unfortunate first impression that will be difficult for him to shake off.

Last week’s scandals are in a different league again; fairly or unfairly, they taint Muller with all the “dirty politics” baggage from National’s past. Heaping that baggage on top of those negative first impressions will leave even the most loyal National voter casting around to find any positives in Muller’s leadership so far.

Stuff Hamish Walker and Michelle Boag.

It is hard to imagine a worse scandal than a political operative abusing their position of trust and using private patient data in order to undermine confidence in the Government.

That the central figure in this case was Michelle Boag, one of the National Party’s most colourful, and highest profile stalwarts, makes it an even bigger disaster for Muller.

Never far from controversy, Boag’s decades in the public eye have made her a polarising figure, both inside and outside National.

Boag herself appeared to recognise the enormity of her sin after admitting that she fed National MP Hamish Walker the names of 18 people who had tested positive for Covid. Walker fell on his sword after it was revealed he sent those details to media outlets, none of which published the names.

Boag was provided the names in her capacity as acting chair of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. In her letter resigning from the National Party, Boag admitted her actions were the result of an “unhealthy obsession with politics”.

“My decisions to share this information were wrong, driven by my distorted view that providing that information would help the National Party to hold the Government to account.”

Boag’s explosive admission that she also sent four emails to National’s health spokesman Michael Woodhouse rips the scab wide open on the other issue exposed by this scandal – and that is the number of people with political links on boards, trusts, quangos, and myriad other bodies that hold sensitive, private or commercial information.

They are chosen because of their ability to open doors and insider knowledge of how a party might position itself on a particular issue.

But there must also be a temptation to use what they know to help their party gain or win power, as Boag did.

Muller will be hoping Boag’s resignation from the party will neutralise any further potential fallout from questions about what other information she provided the party over the years.

And he will also be hoping that everything goes right from now on.