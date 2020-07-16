Politics has become too brutal, which is a major issue

National MP Judith Collins says she's "really sorry" for Todd Muller after his resignation as party leader.

OPINION: Did it really need to end like that? Sure, Todd Muller did not have a good 53 days as leader.

His last significant public appearance teetered between sad and funny. Standing beside an Ashburton road, Muller was being grilled about his MPs’ dealings with private medical information. There, he pleaded with reporters: “Any questions about the road? Come on! $1.5 billion!”

At that moment, it seemed he’d do anything to be seen as reckless with transport money rather than the leader of a dirty, morally moronic political party.

He chuckled under the scrutiny, while it seems he was contemplating how to get out of that thankless position. Muller left the leadership through a hasty press statement, on which he is yet to be interviewed.

“The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective,” his statement reads.

Putting health and family first is, without doubt, a good choice. It’s understood mental illness caused Muller’s shock decision to step back. It’s good he will be able to take time to recover.

But Muller is only the latest MP to suffer mental illness. Parliament’s brutal environment and back-stabbing colleagues are taking a toll.

The Timaru Herald Todd Muller resigned as National Party leader, saying it was “untenable from a health perspective”.

Former broadcasting minister Clare Curran will resign as a Labour MP this election. She explained her decision to reporter Donna Chisholm, saying the last few years in Government had left her suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I felt physically that I was going to die because the stress had got so much and there was nowhere else for it to go,” she said.

National insiders reportedly told Curran she was the Opposition’s #1 target. She had been identified as a weak link, not protected by the Labour pack. She was far enough from Jacinda Ardern to be cut loose. And she was. But for what, exactly?

In the heat of the moment, political dramas often appear to be huge issues. Scandal after scandal. They love scandals. But can anyone really remember what exactly Curran did wrong?

Monique Ford/Stuff Former broadcasting minister Clare Curran will leave politics. Did her error deserve to be career ending?

She was demoted because she failed to diary two meetings, one with journalist Carol Hirschfeld​ and another with technologist Derek Handley​. If we’re honest, this seems like an admin error rather than career-ending howler.

With a prime minister who tells us to “be kind”, has she been kind to her own MPs and their staff?

Her MP Meka Whaitiri was allowed to remain an MP (but lost her ministerial portfolio) after allegedly shouting at and “manhandling” a staffer. That’s not kind, that’s downright reprehensible – yet in politics, it’s forgivable?

Curran’s administrative faux pas, on the other hand, received unrelenting media and political scrutiny.

Jami-Lee Ross​, whose intense falling out with National led to – among other things – his own hospitalisation after a suicide attempt, apologised to Curran.

“Clare was a weak link. National wanted to break her. And we did.

“Watching those question time answers, from about 10 metres away, you could pinpoint the very moment her career ended. I can only now imagine what it felt like. But at the time all we felt was excitement,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jami-Lee Ross has spoken about the mental distress he went through, before and after leaving the National Party.

It seems the goal in politics is no longer to win debate, but to attack and undermine colleagues and your opposition to gain “scalps” and power.

That culture has seeped throughout Parliament. A review commissioned by Speaker Trevor Mallard found some MPs were allowed to get away with "inappropriate behaviours on a regular basis".

In politics, putting up with all-consuming attacks is seen as part of the job. It shouldn’t be.

COLLETTE DEVLIN/STUFF Speaker Trevor Mallard and Debbie Francis discuss the independent review into bullying and harassment of staff at Parliament.

Headed to Wellington for the National Party leadership vote, Alfred Ngaro​ commented that “politics is a contact sport”.

I thought politics was meant to be a “contest of ideas”.

Is it impossible to separate personal attacks from debate?

Must “holding power to account” involve mercilessly attacking others, not because they’ve done something wrong but because they’re more likely to buckle under the pressure?

The line between bullying and legitimate debate is blurred in politics. It’s expected politicians will have a “tough skin”, but should they be expected to be immune to attacks on everything from the way they look and talk to their personalities?

Rosa Woods/Stuff Former National leader Simon Bridges was mocked, constantly, for his accent.

Simon Bridges was mocked, constantly, for his accent.

Political commentators disguise their below-the-belt hits as either “political science” or comedy. Instead of directly criticising someone’s appearance, “political scientists” say politicians “don’t sound like a statesman”.

If politics is reserved for people capable of putting up with this sort of scrutiny, then we have a problem.

We don’t want the cold-hearted to be making decisions about our communities. And you shouldn’t need to be filled with the self-confidence of a narcissist to survive a job.

If Parliament is meant to be the House of Representatives, there needs to be room for people who don’t have armoured skin and an assassin's conscience. There needs to be room for everyone – including all accents, appearances and also people with mental illness. We need fewer smiling assassins.

