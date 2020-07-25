MP Iain Lees-Galloway's political end harsh and hypocritical

Iain Lees-Galloway losing his career was a ridiculously high price to pay for what he did, writes Alister Browne.

OPINION: Iain Lees-Galloway was hard done by.

The outgoing Palmerston North MP should not have had his private life exposed in the demeaning way it was by his political bosses.

There’s a world of difference between “in the public interest” and “of public interest”, and you could drive a bus between Lees-Galloway’s transgression, if there was one, and what those appalling ex-National MPs who came a cropper before him did.

We can do without the preachy sermonising from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as well.

STUFF Jacinda Ardern announces Iain Lees-Galloway, former workplace relations minister, has been fired from his post after an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

Yes, we like our politicians to be kind to animals and old people. But no, we don’t expect them to be saints. New Zealand is not, after all, a theocracy.

Losing his career was a ridiculously high price for Lees-Galloway to pay for something in his private life. Consider the event line: A complaint is made, not to Labour but to National, after a lengthy, consensual relationship has ended just as an election is coming up. The complaint, moreover, comes not from an affected party, but someone else.

There’s an odour here and it’s not just hypocrisy.

If Ardern was so worried about Lees-Galloway, she could have taken him aside, given him an ear-bashing for being a silly boy, then after the election shuffled him into a new Cabinet job or out of one altogether for that matter.

He would thus remain an MP and not have the public all over his private life enjoying a collective slobber.

Of public interest? Undoubtedly, to those sad types among us who don’t have lives of their own. In the public interest? How?

Stuff Lees-Galloway, pictured in 2009, has held the Palmerston North seat since 2008.

What motivation was behind all this destruction is anyone’s guess. But it does rather smack of something viciously personal because National’s not going to win Palmerston North this election any more than Labour is going to win in Southland, where the unlamented Hamish Walker is on his way out as MP.

As the PM no doubt knows, Palmerston North has been built up into a Labour stronghold over the years since 1978, an island of provincial red in a sea of blue, you might say, and Lees-Galloway had a bit to do with that, amassing a majority of 6392 last election.

The moment of most recent danger to Labour in Palmerston North came in 2008 when Lees-Galloway was a first-time candidate and National swept into power around the country. Even then, though, Lees-Galloway won by 1117 and has kept on winning since. Looks like he’ll have to wait until the next life for his reward now.

If it’s all some kind of convoluted political plot, then you’d have to say it’s more Marx brothers than Machiavelli if it wasn’t for what the fallout did to Lees-Galloway.

Mention of the Marx brothers inevitably brings to mind Winston Peters. It seems he wants to be immigration minister, which, as Lees-Galloway could attest, is akin to being one of those bomb disposal chaps in the war – if it goes wrong, then you’re in pieces. If it works, you live to see another day, another bomb.

Every three years Peters does a rain dance over immigration, but in this election campaign he has become even more incomprehensible than usual.

He was giving his troops a rev up recently, telling them NZ First was sick of all this “woke pixie dust” stuff he was seeing. Hands up those who were still awake when he said this and knew what he meant?

The party, he continued, had also defended the right to believe in God during the past three years. That was a bit rich, even for Peters, who does have a tendency to confuse himself with the deity from time to time.

Back on Earth, he praised NZ First for derailing the Government’s light rail plan for Auckland. After all, what would Auckland mayor Phil Goff know? One looks forward to Peters visiting Palmerston North and sorting out Grant Smith.

DOM THOMAS/RNZ Jacinda Arderns may hope to be rid of Winston Peters after the election, if Labour can form a government.

That was a fine stoush he had with Act leader David Seymour, who had the temerity to suggest what we all know: that immigrants are needed to do all those jobs New Zealanders avoid because of the low pay and lower status.

Seymour reckoned Peters, at 75 the country’s oldest MP, would need a care worker of his own before long, “to help him get dressed and go for a walk”. And chances are that person would be an immigrant.

That really got Peters going. But never let it be said Peters doesn’t have a sense of humour, as evidenced by his remark to the NZ First bunfight that “questions over competency or controversy have never been an issue for us”.

It’s not hard to see why Labour will be desperately wanting to see off NZ First this election. It’s a millstone, not a handbrake.

Humorist of the week though was the bloke down south who was asked how he thought National would go in the wake of now former Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon’s “unbecoming” behaviour. It was one of those “what the people are thinking” pieces the TV hounds like to do.

Grab three innocent passing citizens on Queen St or Lambton Quay and, bingo, you’ve got a “meanwhile on the streets of Auckland-Wellington, people are saying…” story.

They did slightly better further south, accosting five or so, following the Falloon fiasco, one of whom declared that without doubt: “A blind man with one leg who drank the bathwater” could stand for National in the seat and they’d vote for him.

Alister Browne is an experienced Stuff scribe and former Press Gallery reporter who writes a weekly politics column