An open letter to all the offended Karens out there

OPINION: Shut-up, Polly! Tricked ya. Now I have your eyes firmly fixed, three quick pieces of housekeeping.

I’m thrilled social media says I have a famous lover. How exciting! I hope it’s Jason Momoa. To the woman who messaged about last week’s column, correct, I should have said ‘rein it in Jacinda’, not shut up. I own that. So true. The editor on duty picks the headline to gain the greatest attention. Makes sense, but some Karens only read the headline. Please read past the first set of ads.

The Gillespie extended family always gathered in summer. Generally we’d travel, all of the kids in tow, to my grandparents beautiful home in Whanganui. Celebrations would go right through the new year. My dad’s birthday fell on New Year’s Day.

Uncle Graeme Gillespie, eloquent, articulate, and fiercely liberal led us in a dancing, singing, line up to dad, who was always seated in a special chair. We’d deliver a hungover, but still affable and hilarious big birthday boy a small gift. He generally got licorice all sorts, Old Spice, the latest rugby book, some ‘Muldoon’ fan merchandise and, to his horror, a picture of David Lange.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Roger Douglas and Prime Minister David Lange after being re-elected in 1987.

There was the kicker: political satire.

At a certain time of night the grownups would sit with wine and beer and ‘discuss, not argue’, politics. We kids, all 15 or so of us, were sent to play Monopoly and argue vigorously about who would be banker.

There is a huge distinction between healthy debate with vigorous discussion, and arguing, throwing up insults, and leaving the room.

No-one ever behaved badly. The enthusiastic debate would always end up in hugs and laughter. It was a great example for the children, and an exceptional demonstration of how a politically diverse family with starkly opposing views can remain boisterous, articulate and engaged, without yelling, blocking ears and storming out.

I assumed all families behaved the same way. It seems some did, and some did not. This has become clear recently through social media.

So, I was recently in Milan modelling swimsuits with a man I barely know, we both wore masks, gloves, full PPE, and spoke through a Perspex veneer. No touching, kissing or flirting. And he chose to bring up ‘Karen’, He went on to say that ‘Karen and her friend Karen’ found me ‘not liking’ Jacinda, a sin against God, Helen Clark, the flag, the country, and I assume asymmetrical haircuts.

I said, through mask muffle, and plastic screen “I love Jacinda, I just don’t like the inspirational meme talk”.

supplied Broadcaster, radio personality and writer Polly Gillespie.

He replied: “Then tell Karen that!”

And so a letter to Karen:

Dear Karen, Karens and Karenesque type folk,

It’s OK. I like Jacinda, too. It’s OK to challenge leaders we like. It’s having a democratic voice.

Jacinda does not want to have a ‘cult’. Jacinda is not wanting thousands of unquestioning devotees sitting at her feet chanting and weeping.

Karen, our PM is a politician first. She is a prime minister. Not a ‘female’ prime minister or a ‘woman prime minister’. Selecting her out by gender removes power.

Karen who isn’t a ‘Karen’, I assume you are the type of Karen who has a good sense of humour. It makes sense.

May I call you Kazza? It’s OK to discuss without taking umbrage and then flying off in a misguided tirade followed by a stomp out of the room. That’s not healthy discussion. Breathe and think.

There is nothing wrong with being kind, but just ‘saying’, is not putting ‘kind’ in to action. That’s just like joining up at Les Mills, sliding the tag on the key ring and eating donuts. You have to turn words in to action. Charge your tenants less rent. Give $20 to a rough sleeper without questioning what they’ll do with the money. Help an elderly person off a bus. Don’t troll. In fact take time to send praise emails about great service you get during this plague. It might save someone’s job. It’s all about action, Karen.

I’m sorry Karen-type readers, I don’t read comments on here. It serves no-one to read publicity of any kind. I learnt that many years ago and it was sadly reaffirmed when Charlotte Dawson took her own life. Truly actioning kind is not bullying anyone. RIP beautiful, tortured Charlotte.

Karen, be a little less Karen, and a little more Jacinda.

Love, Polly (and lover Jason Momoa).