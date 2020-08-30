It may be if, rather than how, the Government pays back the Covid debt mountain

OPINION: Each Thursday in September NZ Debt Management, a part of Treasury, will sell roughly $1 billion worth of government bonds.

A government bond is what we mean when we talk about debt. It’s an IOU to an investor, somewhere in the financial universe – and $1b a week is a lot of IOUs. Last September, the Government tendered just $700 million for the whole month.

Debt cuts across every faultline in politics. It asks politicians not just obvious questions like when and how it should be paid back – but also if we actually need to.

Our public finances entered the Covid-19 economic crisis with two pre-existing conditions one positive, the other negative: extraordinarily low public debt, and an ageing, unhealthy population in need of an expensive public health system.

Both Labour and National are equally to thank and blame for both.

But even in pre-Covid days, we were heading for some very difficult political decisions further down the line.

All finance ministers, save Michael Cullen (architect of KiwiSaver and the NZ Super Fund), have failed to sufficiently address the looming cost of superannuation and an ageing population.

That means that the runaway cost of running the country was going to put pressure on public finances anyway, even before you factor in getting on top of the current debt mountain. Take the cost of superannuation, for example, the cost is expected to almost double from $16.3b this year to $29.4 in a decade’s time.

Getty Images Finance Minister Grant Robertson will be looking to find ways of paying back the Government’s Covid-19 debt.

Without tax increases, that was always going to put pressure on the amount of money left over for things like health, education and welfare. Covid-19 just adds $140b to that problem.

There are choices. A couple of extra income tax brackets is probably the most politically achievable option, but even that is likely to be unpopular and not worth the revenue it would generate. Other forms of taxation like capital gains, inheritance, land or wealth are buried deep in the “too hard” basket.

Other taxes could raise significant revenue too; back in 1919 when faced with paying back significant debts from the First World War, land taxes raised 13 per cent of tax revenue and death taxes raised 10 per cent.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.

Politicians may even go where they currently fear to tread: the Reserve Bank. The ultimate owner of most of that $200b of borrowing sits just over the road from Grant Robertson, at No 2 the Terrace. Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is buying hundreds of millions of dollars of debt each week.

Because the bank is part of the Government, it effectively means the Government is lending to itself.

The Reserve Bank holds a sacred place in our politics. Its independence is sacrosanct; Robertson is unlikely to comment on Orr’s choice of tie, let alone the merits of his decisions.

Yet with the bank pulling ever more levers to keep the financial system afloat, politicians sooner or later will be forced to reckon with the fact that the bank is itself a political actor - and a powerful one at that. What’s the use of policies like KiwiBuild and the CGT when the bank can raise house prices at a few strokes of a pen?

And if the bank does come under the influence of politicians, that raises an even more interesting question: if half the Government’s lending is to itself, what’s to stop a politician, one day, deciding not to bother with repaying the debt at all?